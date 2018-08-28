Here’s a look at Kansas State’s first depth chart of the season

The Kansas State football team unveiled its first depth chart of the season on Tuesday.
Some thoughts on the Wildcats’ two-deep as they make final preparations for their opening game against South Dakota:
- Still no word on who will start at quarterback, as the Wildcats list both Skylar Thompson and Alex Delton as possibilities for the first game. But Skylar Thompson is listed first on the two-deep with the word “or” separating him before Delton. That could mean Bill Snyder is leaning toward starting Thompson. It could mean nothing. We’ll see as the week progresses.
- Blake Lynch will handle field goals and kickoffs for the Wildcats this season. There has been quite a bit of mystery on special teams throughout the offseason, but it appears Lynch beat out competitors Nick McLellan and Maxwell Poduska. Lynch has an interesting story. At 5 feet 5 and 145 pounds, he is one of the shortest players in college football. But he has a strong leg.
- Joe Davies is the projected starter at defensive tackle alongside returning star Trey Dishon. Jordan Mittie will serve as his backup, with Drew Wiley also rotating in. He is listed as the backup behind Dishon.
- Dalvin Warmack must have had a strong preseason. The senior running back leapfrogged Justin Silmon on the depth chart and is now listed as the primary backup behind Alex Barnes. Silmon, who is still expected to see carries, did not make the two deep.
- Duke Shelley and Isaiah Zuber will handle return duties on both kickoffs and punts.
- K-State’s three starting receivers are Isaiah Zuber, Dalton Schoen and Zach Reueter. Their backups on the two-deep are Landry Weber, Isaiah Harris and Chabastin Taylor.
- The Wildcats might not have much depth at linebacker. Eric Gallon is listed as the backup at two linebacker positions, behind Elijah Sullivan and Sam Sizelove.
- Nick Lenners beat out Blaise Gammon for starting tight end duties. A 6-5 sophomore, he could see action as a pass-catching threat this season.
- K-State’s depth chart features seven freshmen. One, punter Andrew Hicks, is a listed as a starter. The others are all backups. They are offensive linemen Bill Kuduk, Ben Adler and Josh Rivas, receivers Landry Weber and Chabastin Taylor and defensive end Wyatt Hubert.
