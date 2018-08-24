K-State Q&A: Bill Snyder, Bruce Weber and the Wildcats’ Big 12 championship path

Football season is eight days away. Eight! On Monday, we will hear Kansas State coach Bill Snyder talk about the first game. On Tuesday, we will see a depth chart and talk to players. And in eight days we will see live action.
I haven’t been this excited since the Internet came up with GIFs.
Games technically start Saturday, but unless you can get pumped about Duquesne playing Massachusetts, the real countdown is to next weekend.
With that in mind, here are some last minute predictions for the upcoming season of college football:
- Alex Delton will start at quarterback against South Dakota, but Skylar Thompson will play just as much, if not more, this season. Bill Snyder favors experience at QB and Delton was chosen as a primary captain. I will be surprised if he doesn’t get the initial nod. But with potential injuries to consider and Thompson’s talents, the QB battle will linger as the season goes on.
- Alex Barnes will have the best statistical season of any K-State running back since Daniel Thomas. I’m driving his hype train.
- The Wildcats will improve on defense against the pass with a new coordinator and an experienced secondary, but regress against the run without Will Geary, Trent Tanking and Jayd Kirby.
- Kyle Ball will remind us all of Ryan Mueller.
- Andre Coleman will bring modern updates to the offense, but it will take a few games for him to find his play-calling rhythm. He’s a rookie, after all.
- West Virginia will win the Big 12. Oklahoma remains the team to beat, but I’ve become smitten with the Mountaineers and their offense.
- Ohio State will flop. Maybe not as hard as Baylor when it switched coaches before the season in 2016. But the Buckeyes won’t contend for the playoff. Too many distractions, especially with Urban Meyer staying on as coach.
- We will see fewer reviews from in-game officials. Maybe this is just wishful thinking, but Walt Anderson was a bit of a perfectionist on those things. Here’s guessing the new Big 12 coordinator of officials has things runner a little smoother.
- I will share many GIFs during games.
And with that, it’s time for another K-State Q&A. Let’s get to your questions. Thanks, as always, for your participation.
Katz are 10-2 and playing in Dallas on December 1st. Who did we lose to and why?— ben ji (@ben0ji) August 23, 2018
Let’s look into the crystal ball for K-State’s path to the Big 12 championship game:
The Wildcats start the season 3-0 and enter conference play with momentum they haven’t tasted since 2012, the last time they beat a notable nonconference opponent. Much like that year, they upset West Virginia in Morgantown in Game 4 (they beat Oklahoma in Norman six years ago).
Next up is a matchup of undefeated teams in Manhattan between K-State and Texas. The ESPN crew for “College GameDay” is in town, and the Wildcats win that game, too. Now they’ve captured national attention.
Beating Baylor, even on the road, should be simple enough. Oklahoma State will be a challenge, but the Cats win that game, too.
The magic carpet ride ends a week later at Oklahoma, as the Sooners pull out a nail-biter. Then TCU drops K-State to 7-2 the following week in Fort Worth. Road games against OU and TCU back-to-back are tough. Things are starting to shape up more like 2011 than 2012.
But that team finished the season with wins over Texas A&M, Texas and Iowa State. This team follows suit and beats Kansas, Texas Tech and Iowa State to finish 10-2. Just like that, K-State is in Arlington.
I generally hate making KC Chiefs to K-State parallels, especially since I'm not a Chiefs fan, but...Could you forsee the K-State coaching staff treating Dalvin Warmack almost like the Chiefs now rely on Tyreek Hill more in a WR capacity than his original position at OSU?— Grant Thome (@GTCat_EMAWdio) August 23, 2018
I don’t see Dalvin Warmack outrunning three defenders for any 70-yard touchdown passes, but I do think he will be utilized more as a receiver than a running back.
A better comparison might be Randall Cobb or Darren Sproles. Warmack will still take traditional handoffs, but catching the ball will be his bread and butter. Call him a scatback, not a running back.
Who will be @ KSU longer, Weber or Snyder? I’m hoping Snyder— Curtis Dawson (@lunchbox_77) August 23, 2018
You could make a case for either coach. They both have shiny new contracts and good job security.
Bill Snyder seems re-energized and ready to coach beyond this season. Gene Taylor will let him coach for as long as he desires to do so, but he’s also 78. He can’t go on forever.
Bruce Weber doesn’t have a tenured position (based on my Twitter mentions, some fans still don’t like him), but he is coming off an Elite Eight and has age on his side. If he keeps winning, he will keep coaching. He’s not untouchable, though. A bad season or two and he’s back on the hot seat.
Still, the safe bet is Weber.
Maybe you need to ask yourself some questions about K-State this week, DUD— Evan (@etalbz) August 23, 2018
If not voting for Kansas State on my preseason top 25 AP ballot makes me a DUD, as you suggest, at least I’m in good company.
The Wildcats received 10 points in the poll, one spot ahead of Iowa State at No. 36 in the others-receiving-votes section. And that was with Austin columnist Kirk Bohls picking them 19th. A total of 61 media members vote in the poll, and a mere three of them think K-State is worthy of a ranking. Guess that makes 95 percent of us DUDs.
My official prediction for K-State’s upcoming season is 7-5. But the team has potential. If the Cats can buck tradition and beat a ranked team in nonconference play for the first time in 16 years, I think they can make a run at 10 wins.
At the same time, Vegas has set their over/under win total at six and Matt Hinton unveiled a computer projection that has K-State favored in just four games.
If they beat Mississippi State, I will find a spot for the Wildcats in the top 25. Until then, I don’t see much reason to include them on my ballot.
Living in Big10 Country I have to convince my friend it’s worth traveling to Big12 world for some football - after K-State - what Big 12 stadiums must I visit that won’t leave them with a sour taste.— Chad fullington (@ChadFullington) August 23, 2018
They’re all pretty good. Even in Lawrence, you get a sweet view of campus.
The best ones are as you would expect. Texas is huge and modern with a bustling tailgating scene around the stadium. Oklahoma is the same way. I love that both are in the heart of campus. Great football environments.
After that, I would recommend West Virginia for an early game. That place is great when it’s warm, but no so much when it’s cold. Those are the best three, outside of K-State, in my book.
After that, Baylor’s new stadium is also very nice. You’re just not likely to find a good atmosphere. Iowa State is the exact opposite. Nothing special about the stadium, but they sure pack that place with more fans than you would expect.
Texas Tech and Oklahoma State are fine, but probably my least favorite of the bunch. Too many open seats in Lubbock. No personality in Stillwater, and the paddles in the student section get annoying fast. As for Kansas, I would avoid Lawrence until the football team shows a pulse.
Storming the field - I love seeing the students storm the field (sorry Mr Taylor and Mr Bowlsby). It is always a great memory. Is there any scenario where BSFS is turned into a purple mosh pit this year?— Matthew Leo Birzer (@PowercatEng) August 23, 2018
I don’t see one.
Texas Tech on Nov. 17 would be a candidate if not for the return of the Big 12 championship game. Say the Wildcats win that game to move to 8-0 in the conference, that would be a field-storming possibility if it clinched a league title. But a trophy can only be won in Arlington, Texas.
The other games don’t carry enough weight on their own. Beating Mississippi State would be a huge moment for the program, but not quite storm-the-field huge. As mentioned above, I guess Texas could start 4-0 and be ranked high enough that fans would consider storming the field, but K-State would probably have to be 4-0, too. And GameDay would have to be in town. I doubt all that happens. No chance for Oklahoma State and KU.
If Bill Snyder ever wore a tie that wasn’t gold or purple (any shade), what color would it be?— S. L. Keck (@SLKECK) August 23, 2018
I’ve seen him wear a gray tie (with Powercats on it) before.
He hates red (Nebraska), so cross that off the list. Can’t see him wearing blue (KU) either.
It would have to be something that goes with his white shirts. So probably black. You know, for formal occasions.
Who starts between Stokes and Diarra this season? And who makes the biggest impact off the bench otherwise?— Evan (@EvanDShananalac) August 23, 2018
That’s a great question. Kamau Stokes vs. Cartier Diarra is a topic that will probably be discussed all year.
A lot probably depends on how Stokes has improved this offseason. Is he back to the quality three-point shooter he was early as a junior? Or is he still struggling after suffering a broken foot?
Diarra is better at creating his own shot off the dribble. Stokes is the better distributor. But they both take a back seat to Barry Brown.
My early guess is that Stokes starts and Diarra makes an impact off the bench. But this feels a lot like Alex Delton and Skylar Thompson. It could go either way.
Do sports writers, you in particular, watch the pregame and halftime performances by the bands, or are you busy getting yourself ready for each half? Other than Wabash, what is your favorite thing that the @KStatePride does?— Blake Moris (@blakemoris) August 23, 2018
Depends on the halftime snack being served in the press box.
I usually watch the band perform some at halftime. But I’m not glued to it. I pay more attention pregame. They are good, though. The band does a great job.
What will your attire choice be for game number one next Saturday? Shorts? Bow tie? Reel Big Fish concert t shirt?— John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) August 23, 2018
Little warm for a bow tie. Not hot enough for shorts. And I sadly don’t own a Reel Big Fish graphic T.
You will probably out-dress me, no matter what I choose.
Odds Pringle plays a snap for an NFL team this season? Really rooting for him to make the cut, but doesn't seem likely at this point.— Greg Janssen (@gregfromkc) August 23, 2018
Something like 25 percent. My guess is the Chiefs sign him to their practice squad.
