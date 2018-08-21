Former K-State guard Amaad Wainright pleads guilty to felony related to shooting

Former Kansas State basketball player Amaad Wainright pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Johnson County to felony obstructing apprehension and aiding a felon, following his role in a road-rage shooting last January.
Wainright did so after accepting a plea bargain, according to court documents. In exchange, a charge of fleeing from law enforcement was dropped.
The shooting occurred on Jan. 17 in Overland Park. Police said a passenger in Wainright’s car fired a handgun into the back seat of another car along Interstate 435 between State Line Road and Roe Avenue. No injuries were reported, but there was an estimated $1,191 in damage to the other car.
Police stopped Wainright in his 2004 Pontiac Bonneville later that evening on southbound U.S. 69 past 95th Street, but he drove away at 100 mph when he was asked to turn off the car, according to a court affidavit.
The passenger in his car, Trevon Barr, 23, of Kansas City, was charged in Johnson County District Court with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property.
Wainright missed one game but played the rest of the season for the Wildcats, averaging 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds as a reserve. A Kansas City native, he transferred to K-State last summer from Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas. He is the younger brother of Ishmail Wainright, a former Baylor standout.
K-State suspended Wainright indefinitely following the season when he was charged with two felonies. Soon after, Wainright requested a scholarship release and looked to transfer.
Louisiana State University Shreveport, an NAIA school, added Wainright to its roster in July.
Wainright is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 24 for sentencing.
