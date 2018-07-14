Former K-State guard Amaad Wainright finds new basketball home in Louisiana

Former Kansas State basketball player Amaad Wainright will finish his college basketball career at a NAIA school in Louisiana.
Louisiana State University Shreveport announced Wainright as the newest member of its team on Saturday via social media.
Wainright, a Kansas City native, will join the Pilots after spending last season at K-State. Wainright was a key reserve for the Wildcats as a junior, averaging 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds as the team won 25 games and reached the Elite Eight, but he exited the program after one year amid legal troubles.
K-State indefinitely suspended Wainright in early April when he was charged in Johnson County with two felonies: obstructing law enforcement and fleeing or attempting to flee from police.
The charges stemmed from a Jan. 17 incident in Overland Park that involved his car. Court documents allege that Wainright was driving on I-435 when a high school friend, Trevon Barr, shot at another vehicle from the passenger’s seat.
Barr was charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property. No one was injured in the shooting, but the other vehicle was estimated to have $1,191 in damage.
Wainright later sped away from police at 100 mph, according to court documents, when he was stopped heading southbound on U.S. Highway 69 past 95th Street.
Wainright recently expressed regret over the situation.
“Still wish I was in Manhattan,” he wrote on Twitter earlier this week. “Worked that hard to get there just to (expletive) it up. That (expletive) sticks with me every day.”
Wainright transferred to K-State last season via Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College. He played two seasons of high school basketball at Hogan Prep in Kansas City before transferring to John Burroughs High School in Burbank, Calif.
He last appeared in Johnson County District Court on June 27 and entered a plea of not guilty. Wainright is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21.
But he plans to play basketball again next season.
On Saturday, Wainright wrote that he was ready to “start from scratch.”
