K-State Q&A: Isaiah Zuber, Dalvin Warmack and alternate football uniforms

It’s time for another K-State Q&A.
We have lots of great questions to dive into today, so let’s get right to them. Thanks, as always, for your participation.
How concerned should fans be about the receivers not creating separation? Is it something that will plague us all year and teams will stack the box or are the DB’s that much better than expected?— KSU Sports Fans (@RecruitKsu) August 16, 2018
K-State fans should burn their season tickets and take refuge in storm shelters until the Wildcats recruit better wide receivers.
That’s how concerned they should be.
OK, not really. But K-State’s receiving corps definitely has the look of a weak unit right now. Dalton Schoen should be even better in the slot than he was last year, and Zach Reuter seems to have improved. But that’s where the list of definite positives ends. The rest of the position is very meh.
The Wildcats really need Isaiah Zuber to stop catching so many short passes and evolve into a No. 1 receiver. Without Byron Pringle around to provide a deep threat, K-State has a big hole to fill in its passing game.
The good news: Zuber is capable. Everyone says he’s the fastest player on the team, and he should help return kicks this year. He also led K-State with 51 receptions last season. He’s got potential. Can he reach it? We’ll see. I didn’t love what I saw from him during last week’s open practice. He needs to do more, because if he doesn’t emerge as a No. 1 receiver I’m not sure anyone else can stretch the field.
Maybe Isaiah Harris can provide some big plays. He looked dynamite early on last season until injuries got in the way. But he was back to making plays last week in practice. Chabastin Taylor was the star of the spring game. Maybe he can make a difference. But neither of those players strikes me as a threat to be WR1.
I was excited to see Dalvin Warmack working more as a receiver than a running back at practice, but it doesn’t speak well for the receivers that he was in the top five of the rotation.
Receiver is a definite concern. It’s the biggest question on K-State’s offense.
Do we need to make anything out of the players that were withheld from Fan Appreciation Day! IE... E Sullivan, M McCoy ?? Or is that normal?— Larry Ross (@BowTieMetal) August 17, 2018
The absences of linebacker Elijah Sullivan and running back Mike McCoy were less than ideal at last week’s open practice.
They were both sidelined with injuries. They haven’t been kicked off the team or anything like that. I know that much.
But Bill Snyder protects injury information like gold at Fort Knox, so I don’t have many other details to pass along. McCoy missed the spring game and now he’s missing practice. That’s concerning. Makes you wonder if he’s dealing with something serious. I’m told Sullivan will be back out there sooner than later, but he might be questionable for the opener.
Hopefully Snyder will provide some answers at his next news conference.
Who is the newcomer that will make the biggest impact on both offense and defense this season?— Alex (@ACB91) August 16, 2018
Offense: This is a tough question. K-State returns five starters on the offensive line, four running backs in the backfield, experienced receivers on the outside and two quarterbacks under center. Where can a newcomer help? I guess I will go with fullback Luke Sowa. The junior-college transfer looked good in the spring and probably plays as much as any other new player on offense.
Defense: Give me Jordan Mittie or Lance Robinson. K-State needs a new starter and quality depth at defensive tackle. Mittie can fill one of those roles. The Texas State transfer and son of women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie seems ready to play at this level. I also like Robinson in the secondary. It may be hard for the defensive back to crack the rotation, but he has enough talent to make tackles as a freshman.
Will Skylar Thompson have more yards passing than Alex Barnes does rushing?— Kevin hampton (@Kbhampton13) August 16, 2018
That could end up being really close. I’m predicting Alex Barnes to top 1,000 yards this season. That hasn’t happened since John Hubert was starting five years ago, but I think Barnes has the goods.
Skylar Thompson threw for 689 yards while starting four games last season. He probably tops that and also eclipses the 1,000-yard mark. But it remains unclear how much he will play with Alex Delton also in the mix. Right now, I’m thinking Delton starts the first game, but they both play meaningful snaps. Where the QBs go from there is anyone’s guess.
The safe bet is probably Barnes.
O/U 6.5 games where both Sky and Delt play meaningful snaps @ QB— scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) August 16, 2018
O/U 35 YPG (rushing and receiving) for D.War
O/U 10.5 catches by all proclaimed TEs
O/U 8.5 missed FGs & XPS
O/U 6.5 punts executed inside the opponents 35 yard line
O/U 1.5 helmets worn by K-State this season
Over. If Skylar Thompson and Alex Delton are both healthy, they will both play.
Over. Dalvin Warmack averaged 22 yards per game last year. Bet he doubles that stat, at least.
Under. I think K-State breaks tradition and uses tight ends as receiving threats this season. But 10.5 is a huge number. It seemed like a big deal when Dayton Valentine caught two passes last season.
Under. If that number reaches eight the Wildcats will stop kicking the ball.
Over. That seems pretty easy for a punter.
Over. We’ll see the white ones again.
Who is the best golfer in the Kstate sports media contingent?— Curry Sexton (@currysexton) August 16, 2018
Who has two thumbs and was once recruited to play golf by a Division II school? This guy!
So I’m going to guess me, even if my lowest rounds are now in the high 70s ... From the white tees. We need to have a media golf tournament to settle this once and for all, though.
What's the best athletic achievement you've had in your life?— John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) August 16, 2018
I finished ahead of PGA Tour winners Hunter Mahan and Sean O’Hair in a junior golf tournament back in the day. My dad still brags about that from time to time. I also once bowled a 289. Hard to choose.
what gameday theme (Harley, Ft. Riley for example) would you like to see added to the home schedule?— Real MVP of K-State Q&A (@C_nrad) August 16, 2018
You can never have too many Star Wars Days. I would also love to see K-State copy what the Royals do, only in reverse, and have a Royals Day at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Or maybe you have a Chiefs Day, instead. Fans get to buy K-State hats with a Royals logo on the side and Royals fans/players get to come visit Manhattan. That could be fun. I’m also all-in on Retro Day. That was a huge hit at Bramlage Coliseum last season.
But those are all backup plans compared to New Uniform Day.
Can you imagine the football team and fans on New Uniform Day? People would be passing out in excitement. They could even add new music to pregame festivities and just call it New Day. K-State should pick one game each season and unveil brand new uniforms.
If you had to pick the Cat's alternate uniform what would it look like?— Cameron Barnes (@CameronBarnes89) August 16, 2018
These questions go perfectly together. Nice work!
I would push purple as much as I could. There are only a handful of college football teams that wear purple. Might as well embrace it. Purple pants, purple jerseys, purple helmet, purple socks. Maybe throw in some lavender. With the right accents of gray or black, those could look really cool.
I’m also a fan of some of the purple and black uniforms TCU has worn over the years. Not the biggest fan of their camouflage stuff.
More white or purple pants (even though Ron Prince’s teams wore them) would look good on the road. As long as the silver pants get replaced I’m happy.
O/U 1.5 games we see the alternate uniforms? Could lavender jerseys ever end up on the field?— Robby Hudson (@RobHud3) August 16, 2018
You won’t see lavender uniforms while Snyder is the coach. But if they remain a hit on the basketball court, they could one day have life on the football field.
