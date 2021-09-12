My top 25 ballot: Oregon, new Big 12 member BYU among this week’s biggest winners

Brigham Young wide receiver Gunner Romney, center, celebrates a touchdown with teammates Isaac Rex, left, and Keanu Hill, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett) AP

The BYU Cougars had plenty to celebrate on Saturday night.

One day after they accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 Conference, they won a rivalry game against Utah 26-17 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in front of a frenzied crowd. A sea of blue poured onto the field in excitement. It looked like one of the funnest moments in the program’s history.

Well, BYU has one more thing to feel good about today. It deserves to be ranked in the national polls.

The Cougars (2-0) are one of the few teams in the nation that already boast a pair of victories against power-conference foes. They began the season by defeating Arizona 24-16 on a neutral field in Las Vegas. Then they followed that up with another victory over a Pac-12 opponent on Saturday by beating Utah.

They clearly should be ranked. Where? That’s up for debate. I imagine most voters will rank them at the low end of the poll around 25. But I have seen enough good things from the Cougars to rank them 15th in my latest AP top 25 ballot.

With so many other teams winning in less than impressive fashion against unheralded opponents, why not reward a squad like BYU for two early Pac-12 wins?

New playoff contender

I moved Oregon down my ballot after the Ducks struggled against Fresno State in their opening game. But they would have a spot in the playoff if the season ended today.

Oregon defeated Ohio State on the road on Saturday. That’s an impressive victory that sends the Ducks all the way up to No. 4 in my top 25 this week. I debated moving them up one more spot to No. 3, but I ultimately decided not to make any changes at the top.

Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma remain the top three teams. But Oregon is now right there with them. Winning at Ohio State could make this a special season for the Ducks.

Bad day for two traditional powers

You won’t find Texas or USC on my ballot this week.

Yes, I had both ranked in the top 15 not long ago. But they both lost in stunning fashion on Saturday.

Stanford shockingly beat USC 42-28 in Los Angeles a week after the Cardinal looked hapless on offense against Kansas State.

Texas was no match for Arkansas in a game of future SEC opponents and lost 40-21.

Not only did they lose, they looked bad doing so. Both teams may survive on other ballots, but not mine. They will both need to win before I vote for them again.

On my radar

K-State and Nevada were two of the other teams I considered ranking this week.

The Wildcats are 2-0, and their opening victory over Stanford has aged well. But Skylar Thompson’s injury status limits their ceiling moving forward. The Wolfpack are 2-0 with NFL prospects at quarterback and receiver. They look like one of the best Group of Five teams in the nation.

It’s fitting that those teams will play each other next week at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. You better believe I’m ranking the winner on my next ballot.

I also have my eye on Mississippi State and Pittsburgh after they won against power-conference competition this weekend.

MY AP TOP 25 BALLOT

Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

1. Alabama (1)

2. Georgia (2)

3. Oklahoma (3)

4. Oregon (14)

5. Iowa (7)

6. UCLA (5)

7. Clemson (8)

8. Notre Dame (6)

9. Cincinnati (10)

10. Texas A&M (11)

11. Penn State (13)

12. Florida (15)

13. Ohio State (3)

14. Virginia Tech (17)

15. BYU (NR)

16. TCU (18)

17. Arkansas (NR)

18. Iowa State (9)

19. Ole Miss (20)

20. Coastal Carolina (21)

21. UCF (22)

22. Oklahoma State (19)

23. Miami (24)

24. Wisconsin (25)

25. Arizona State (NR)

Dropped out: Texas, USC, Utah.