Big 12 expansion is underway as conference invites BYU, Cincy, Houston, UCF to join

Big 12 expansion has officially begun.

The conference announced Friday that it had extended formal membership invitations to BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston to join the league via expansion.

All four schools are expected to accept those invitations in the next few hours. Administrators from all four schools have already scheduled news conferences to announce their pending moves to the Big 12.

BYU has already issued a press release confirming the news.

All four schools will remain in their current conferences for the next two seasons and then begin competing in the Big 12 at the start of the 2023-24 athletic year, according to the release.

“This is a historic day for BYU Athletics — and for the entire university,” BYU president Kevin J Worthen said in a statement. “The BYU mission statement indicates that BYU is a place where ‘a commitment to excellence is expected.’ We strive to meet that requirement in all we do, including our core academic enterprise. Membership in the Big 12 gives us the opportunity to reinforce that commitment for student-athletes, allowing them to compete at the highest level both on and off the field.”

The Cougars will participate in every sport sponsored by the Big 12 except equestrian, rowing and wrestling. The Big 12 sponsors every sport the Cougars compete in, except men’s volleyball.

BYU teams do not compete on Sunday because of religious reasons, and the Big 12 will honor that longstanding policy.

“We have said all along that the decisions about where we play, who we play and what conference we compete in are about the student-athletes first and how we can help them achieve excellence,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said. “Competing on the Big 12 stage provides more opportunities for our student-athletes. That’s what it’s all about.”

BYU, a private school operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has been an independent in football for the past 10 years. The Cougars were seen as an attractive expansion candidate for the Big 12 because they have a strong history in both men’s basketball and football. They also have a massive fan base and a stadium that holds 60,000 fans.

Cincinnati, Houston and UCF, all public schools, were viewed as the other best available expansion choices, and the Big 12 acted fast to add them.

It was only less than two months ago when news first broke that Oklahoma and Texas were planning to leave the Big 12 for the SEC.

Whether the Longhorns and Sooners will still be in the Big 12 when the Big 12’s latest expansion schools join the conference remains unknown. But they aren’t scheduled to join the SEC until the beginning of the 2025 athletic year, meaning the Big 12 could have 14 teams before reverting back to its original number.

Cincinnati football is currently ranked in the top 10. Houston will expand the Big 12’s Texas footprint. And Central Florida football is currently ranked in the top 25.

Will they help the Big 12 remain competitive with other power conferences after Oklahoma and Texas exit?

It’s time to find out. A new era has begun in Big 12 country.