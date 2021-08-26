Pac-12 announces it has no expansion plans ‘at this time.’ What’s next for Big 12?

None of the eight remaining Big 12 schools will be switching conferences to the Pac-12 anytime soon.

After a few weeks of speculation, Pac-12 leaders announced on Thursday that they have decided to stand pat with their current 12 members and not explore expansion candidates.

The conference released the following statement:

“Following consultation with our presidents, chancellors and athletic directors, the Pac-12 conference has made the decision to not pursue expansion of our membership at this time. This decision was made following extensive internal discussion and analysis, and is based on the current competitive strength and cohesiveness of our 12 universities. It is also grounded in our confidence in our ability as a conference to best support our student-athletes and to grow and thrive both academically and athletically.”

Though disappointing for some fans in Big 12 country, a quick and public announcement on expansion may serve as a good thing for the conference.

Now, perhaps Big 12 leaders can begin working together on Plan B. Maybe it will include expansion of their own.

What’s next for the Big 12?

That is now the question of the hour. The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 all seem content with their current membership for the time being. The Big 12 is now on the clock to decide what its best possible future might be after Oklahoma and Texas leave for the SEC.

If the Big 12 opts for expansion, popular targets figure to be Boise State, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Memphis and UCF.

The Big 12 considered its expansion options in 2016 and listened to pitches from many of those schools, but ultimately decided to stick with 10 members.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER