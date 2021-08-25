SportsBeat KC: ‘Love ya, Big 12. But you’re not part of our power-conference alliance’

Commissioners Kevin Warren of the Big Ten, Jim Phillips of the ACC and George Kliavkoff of the Pac-12 met with reporters Tuesday to lay out their plans for consolidating influence. Big Ten Network YouTube

A new alliance of power conferences was formally introduced Tuesday, when commissioners Kevin Warren of the Big Ten, Jim Phillips of the ACC and George Kliavkoff of the Pac-12 met with reporters to lay out their plans for consolidating influence in the wake of the SEC’s recent power-grab of Texas and Oklahoma.

Conspicuously absent from that allied group? Bob Bowlsby and the Big 12.

In this episode of our daily SportsBeat KC podcast, K-State beat writer Kellis Robinett and Drew Davison, who covers TCU for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, discuss the alliance with host Blair Kerkhoff and attempt to determine what it all means for the Big 12.

After a break, you’ll hear from the commissioners, who were asked directory about the future of the Big 12.

Story links:

What does the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 alliance mean for the beleaguered Big 12?

The Big 12 column I’d rather not write: Options for the league’s remaining eight schools stink

What’s next for the Big 12 and realignment? We make some predictions