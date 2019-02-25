K-State basketball surges up latest top 25 poll, but Wildcats remain behind KU

The Kansas State basketball team surged up the national polls on Monday for its best ranking since debuting at No. 12 in the preseason.
The Wildcats climbed seven spots to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 after beating West Virginia and Oklahoma by lopsided margins last week.
With those victories, K-State (21-6, 11-3 Big 12) maintained its position atop the conference standings with four games remaining in the regular season.
But its winning streak wasn’t enough for K-State to pass its rival. The Kansas Jayhawks are still ahead of the Wildcats at No. 15. KU (20-7, 9-5) dropped three spots after a 91-62 loss at Texas Tech on Saturday.
That makes Monday night’s game between K-State and KU a rare Sunflower Showdown involving ranked teams.
The Wildcats and Jayhawks haven’t met when both were ranked since 2014, when then No. 18 Kansas beat No. 25 K-State 86-60 at Allen Fieldhouse.
Texas Tech is now the highest-rated Big 12 team at No. 11. Baylor and Iowa State missed out on a ranking but received votes.
Gonzaga is the new No. 1.
AP Top 25
|
Record
Pts
Pvs
1. Gonzaga (44)
27-2
1,569
2
2. Virginia (15)
24-2
1,513
3
3. Duke (3)
24-3
1,502
1
4. Kentucky (2)
23-4
1,418
4
5. North Carolina
22-5
1,326
8
6. Michigan State
23-5
1,232
10
7. Tennessee
24-3
1,190
5
8. Houston
26-1
1,145
9
9. Michigan
24-4
1,057
7
10. Marquette
23-4
1,019
11
11. Texas Tech
22-5
938
14
12. Nevada
25-2
883
6
13. LSU
22-5
836
13
14. Purdue
20-7
820
15
15. Kansas
20-7
580
12
16. Kansas State
21-6
559
23
17. Maryland
21-7
549
24
18. Florida State
21-6
501
16
19. Wisconsin
19-8
466
22
20. Virginia Tech
21-6
392
20
21. Buffalo
24-3
288
25
22. Iowa
21-6
278
21
23. Cincinnati
23-4
263
—
24. Wofford
24-4
112
—
25. Washington
22-5
92
—
Others receiving votes: Louisville 90, Villanova 63, Iowa State 58, Mississippi State 28, Auburn 16, Baylor 10, VCU 4, Old Dominion 2, New Mexico State 1.
