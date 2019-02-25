Big 12

K-State basketball surges up latest top 25 poll, but Wildcats remain behind KU

By Kellis Robinett

February 25, 2019 12:13 PM

Austin Trice on making the most of his minutes in Oklahoma State win

Kansas State Wildcats junior forward Austin Trice talks about making the most of his minutes in blowout 85-46 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2019.
Kansas State Wildcats junior forward Austin Trice talks about making the most of his minutes in blowout 85-46 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2019.
The Kansas State basketball team surged up the national polls on Monday for its best ranking since debuting at No. 12 in the preseason.

The Wildcats climbed seven spots to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 after beating West Virginia and Oklahoma by lopsided margins last week.

With those victories, K-State (21-6, 11-3 Big 12) maintained its position atop the conference standings with four games remaining in the regular season.

But its winning streak wasn’t enough for K-State to pass its rival. The Kansas Jayhawks are still ahead of the Wildcats at No. 15. KU (20-7, 9-5) dropped three spots after a 91-62 loss at Texas Tech on Saturday.

That makes Monday night’s game between K-State and KU a rare Sunflower Showdown involving ranked teams.

The Wildcats and Jayhawks haven’t met when both were ranked since 2014, when then No. 18 Kansas beat No. 25 K-State 86-60 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Texas Tech is now the highest-rated Big 12 team at No. 11. Baylor and Iowa State missed out on a ranking but received votes.

Gonzaga is the new No. 1.

AP Top 25



Record

Pts

Pvs

1. Gonzaga (44)

27-2

1,569

2

2. Virginia (15)

24-2

1,513

3

3. Duke (3)

24-3

1,502

1

4. Kentucky (2)

23-4

1,418

4

5. North Carolina

22-5

1,326

8

6. Michigan State

23-5

1,232

10

7. Tennessee

24-3

1,190

5

8. Houston

26-1

1,145

9

9. Michigan

24-4

1,057

7

10. Marquette

23-4

1,019

11

11. Texas Tech

22-5

938

14

12. Nevada

25-2

883

6

13. LSU

22-5

836

13

14. Purdue

20-7

820

15

15. Kansas

20-7

580

12

16. Kansas State

21-6

559

23

17. Maryland

21-7

549

24

18. Florida State

21-6

501

16

19. Wisconsin

19-8

466

22

20. Virginia Tech

21-6

392

20

21. Buffalo

24-3

288

25

22. Iowa

21-6

278

21

23. Cincinnati

23-4

263

24. Wofford

24-4

112

25. Washington

22-5

92

Others receiving votes: Louisville 90, Villanova 63, Iowa State 58, Mississippi State 28, Auburn 16, Baylor 10, VCU 4, Old Dominion 2, New Mexico State 1.

