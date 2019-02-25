K-State basketball surges up latest top 25 poll, but Wildcats remain behind KU

The Kansas State basketball team surged up the national polls on Monday for its best ranking since debuting at No. 12 in the preseason.

The Wildcats climbed seven spots to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 after beating West Virginia and Oklahoma by lopsided margins last week.

With those victories, K-State (21-6, 11-3 Big 12) maintained its position atop the conference standings with four games remaining in the regular season.

But its winning streak wasn’t enough for K-State to pass its rival. The Kansas Jayhawks are still ahead of the Wildcats at No. 15. KU (20-7, 9-5) dropped three spots after a 91-62 loss at Texas Tech on Saturday.

That makes Monday night’s game between K-State and KU a rare Sunflower Showdown involving ranked teams.

The Wildcats and Jayhawks haven’t met when both were ranked since 2014, when then No. 18 Kansas beat No. 25 K-State 86-60 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Texas Tech is now the highest-rated Big 12 team at No. 11. Baylor and Iowa State missed out on a ranking but received votes.

Gonzaga is the new No. 1.

AP Top 25





Record Pts Pvs 1. Gonzaga (44) 27-2 1,569 2 2. Virginia (15) 24-2 1,513 3 3. Duke (3) 24-3 1,502 1 4. Kentucky (2) 23-4 1,418 4 5. North Carolina 22-5 1,326 8 6. Michigan State 23-5 1,232 10 7. Tennessee 24-3 1,190 5 8. Houston 26-1 1,145 9 9. Michigan 24-4 1,057 7 10. Marquette 23-4 1,019 11 11. Texas Tech 22-5 938 14 12. Nevada 25-2 883 6 13. LSU 22-5 836 13 14. Purdue 20-7 820 15 15. Kansas 20-7 580 12 16. Kansas State 21-6 559 23 17. Maryland 21-7 549 24 18. Florida State 21-6 501 16 19. Wisconsin 19-8 466 22 20. Virginia Tech 21-6 392 20 21. Buffalo 24-3 288 25 22. Iowa 21-6 278 21 23. Cincinnati 23-4 263 — 24. Wofford 24-4 112 — 25. Washington 22-5 92 —