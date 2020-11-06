‘He just got things done’: Hanson retires after decades of bringing sports to Wichita

Bob Hanson

After more than two decades as a key figure behind the biggest sporting events in Wichita, Bob Hanson announced Friday that he is retiring as president of the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission at the end of the year.

Hanson is best known as the creator of the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award, development of the Prairie Fire Marathon Race Series and the campaign to make INTRUST Bank Arena a reality in downtown Wichita.

If a major sporting event was happening in Wichita, there’s a good chance Hanson helped in some way to bring it to the city. According to his peers, that was his defining trait.

“Bob is a doer, a guy who is going to get in the trenches and just get things done,” said Kevin Jenks, the general manager of the NBC World Series. “He’s a throwback, old-school kind of guy. In the sports world, you really have to go in with the mentality that no one is going to help you and it’s on you to get things done. That’s Bob in a nutshell. He just got things done.”

The best example of this came in 1999, when Hanson and Mike Gehrer, the former Collegiate football coach, attended to the Lou Groza Award ceremony in Florida to watch Kansas State’s Jamie Rheem. On the way back from the event, Gehrer made an off-hand comment about how it would be neat if Wichita could host a national award ceremony like that.

The two brainstormed what award could be possible and Gehrer mentioned nothing was done for catchers. Less than one month later, Hanson had a commitment from Johnny Bench to launch a national award. The next year, in 200, the Johnny Bench National Collegiate Catcher of the Year was awarded in Wichita and is still hosted annually under Posey’s name.

“The thing about Bob that always amazed me was his willingness, his doggedness,” Gehrer said. “He just stays after it. Some people thought that project might have been too big. Bob was never that guy. He never was afraid to go ask and he never backed down. That was the basketball coach in him. He always had a terrific work ethic. He just got things done.”

Hanson was named executive director of the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission in October 1997 and was promoted to president and CEO in May 2001.

In the last two decades, Hanson has played a role in bringing an array of high-profile events to Wichita, including the World League Volleyball, the Intercollegiate Bowling Championships, the USATF National Junior Olympics Track & Field Championships and WNBA and NBA exhibition games.

Before coming to Wichita, Hanson was a college basketball coach. After playing at Wyoming, Hanson was hired as an assistant coach at his alma mater. He also spent 25 years as the head coach at Nebraska-Omaha from 1969-94 and was an assistant at K-State for three seasons from 1994-97. He also served as president of the National Basketball Coaches Association.

Hanson created a new chapter of his life in Wichita with his wife, Linda, and that chapter will be celebrated in Wichita from those who knew Hanson.

“Bob’s legacy is instrumental to a lot of sports organizations and sports events in Wichita since he came in 1997,” Jenks said. “When you look at his resume and his impact, it’s impressive.”

“People might not recognize him because he was never worried about being out in front and center, but he’s the man behind the scenes making things happen,” Gehrer said. “Bob was able to make a lot of things happen because of the tireless work that he and his staff at the sports commission put in over the years.”