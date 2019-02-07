Legendary City League brothers headline Wichita Sports Hall of Fame’s 2019 Class

The Wichita Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2019 class Thursday, and the hall has grown with 15 entrees.

Former Wichita East and Kansas State brothers Arthur and Bryce Brown were among the inductees, along with Collegiate tennis coach Dave Hawley and his 51 championship-winning teams.

This year’s induction ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. on April 20 at Hillside Christian Church.

Here is the full list of the 2019 honorees:

Bobby Bribiesca - Wichita Northwest soccer coach

Bribiesca has been in charge of the Grizzlies since 1978, when the school opened. Since then, he has won a pair of state championships, and led the team to an undefeated season in 2011.

Arthur Brown Jr. - Wichita East/Kansas State linebacker

After earning numerous accolades at Wichita East, Brown went on to Kansas State, where he became an All-America linebacker. The Baltimore Ravens selected him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Bryce Brown - Wichita East/Kansas State running back

Brown is the best running back to come out of the City League, grinding out more than 6,000 yards in his career at Wichita East. He went on to Kansas State before playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks.

Dr. Brad Bruner - sports medicine

Bruner has worked in the Wichita area for almost 30 years, serving athletes at multiple universities and high schools, including Friends and Butler County Community College.

Debbie Walker Christinsen - bowling

Christinsen was named the United State Bowling Congress senior bowler of the year every year from 2009 to 2012 and was one of the top female bowlers in Wichita in the 1980s.

Carl Hall - Wichita State outfielder

Hall is one of the most recognized baseball players in Wichita State history. He was named the Missiouri Valley Conference Player of the Year in 1994.

Dave Hawley - Collegiate tennis coach

Hawley has coached at Collegiate since 1977 and has won 52 Kansas high school tennis state championships between his boys and girls teams.

Frankie Lies - racing

Lies was part of more than 2,000 motorsports programs and is tied for seventh in all-time National Championship Racing Association wins.

Johnny Murdock - Wichita South/Missouri State Guard

Murdock helped Wichita South to a state championship in 1991 and went on to become the third-highest scorer in Missouri State history at 1,834 points.

Gary Navarro - Wichita State golfer

Navarro was named All-America in 1973 and earned many Missouri Valley Conference honors from 1972-73.

Evan Wessel - Wichita Heights/Wichita State guard

Wessel won seven championships between his time as a Falcons and Shockers basketball player. He earned Class 6A All-State honors as a senior and helped Heights to a third straight title.

Don Hall - public address announcer

Hall has been the voice of Shockers baseball since 1983. He has also done P.A. work with Wichita’s indoor football teams, the NBC Tournament and other ventures.

Team inductee - Collegiate championship tennis

Collegiate’s boys and girls tennis programs have won 51 state championships since 1986 under coach Dave Hawley.

Organizational inductee - Westurban baseball