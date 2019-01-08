UFC announces main event, undercard for Wichita’s March mixed-martial arts event

Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis is coming to INTRUST Bank Arena.

Lewis, the man who caught the fighting world’s attention with a late knockout and viral interview afterward, will be featured in the main event against Junior Dos Santos in Wichita’s first UFC event on March 9. Tickets go on sale Jan. 18.

Lewis (21-6-1) enters as the No. 2 contender in the heavyweight division. He knocked out Russian Alexander Volkov with 11 seconds left in his UFC 229 bout, a card that featured Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

After that stunning win, Lewis fought for the UFC heavyweight championship against title-holder Daniel Cormier and lost by submission in the second round. A victory agianst Dos Santos would potentially propel Lewis back into a title bout.

Dos Santos (20-5) is seeking his third straight win. He has not lost since his championship fight against then-champion Stipe Miocic on May 13, 2017. He enters as the No. 7 contender in the heavyweight division.

Full card:

Derrick Lewis (21-6-1) vs. Junior Dos Santos (20-5) (Main Event)

Blagoy Ivanov (16-2-1) vs. Ben Rothwell (36-10)

Beneil Dariush (15-4-1) vs. Drew Dober (20-8-1)

Anthony Rocco Martin (15-4) vs. Sergio Moraes (14-3-1)

Marion Reneau (9-4-1) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (11-4-1)

Daniel Spitz (6-2) vs. Jeff Hughes (10-1)

Tim Boetsch (21-11) vs. Omari Akhmedov (17-4-1)