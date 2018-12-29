Other Sports

The UFC is coming to Wichita. Here are some details for the March event

By Hayden Barber

December 29, 2018 10:23 PM

The eyes of the mixed-martial arts world will be on Wichita.

The UFC announced its plans to bring a card to INTRUST Bank Arena on March 9 during its event on Saturday night in Inglewood, Calif. Tickets go on sale Jan. 19, according to a UFC representative.

The representative said the first fights of the card will be announced “soon.”

It will be the first UFC event to be held in Wichita.

This announcement comes about a month after Wichita-native Nico Hernandez helped bring the city its biggest boxing event in history.

