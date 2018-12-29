The UFC is coming to Wichita. Here are some details for the March event

The eyes of the mixed-martial arts world will be on Wichita.

The UFC announced its plans to bring a card to INTRUST Bank Arena on March 9 during its event on Saturday night in Inglewood, Calif. Tickets go on sale Jan. 19, according to a UFC representative.

The representative said the first fights of the card will be announced “soon.”

It will be the first UFC event to be held in Wichita.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

This announcement comes about a month after Wichita-native Nico Hernandez helped bring the city its biggest boxing event in history.