Wichita inspections: Cockroaches, bed bugs, ‘pink slime’ in ice bin, dirty pool, mice

A local high school, gas station, food truck, juice bar, sports entertainment complex, two hotels and three restaurants failed their Kansas Department of Agriculture food safety and lodging inspections last week. Their violations include slimy buildup in an ice bin, a swimming pool in such poor condition that it had to close, water temperatures that were too cool at hand-washing sinks, plumbing issues and grimy equipment, a check of Sedgwick County’s non-compliant inspections from Aug. 15-21 shows.

Multiple businesses also struggled with pest problems. Among them were cockroach and bed bug infestations, evidence of mice and flies swarming inside buildings, according to the reports.

A list of the 10 non-compliant businesses, compiled Aug. 25, appears below with a summary of the problems inspectors noted on their reports. More information, including specific violation descriptions and inspection dates, is posted in The Eagle’s searchable, non-compliant restaurant and hotel inspection database at www.kansas.com/databases.

More than 50 businesses surveyed last week passed their inspections with few or no violations. You can see those at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.

Failing an inspection doesn’t necessarily mean a business has to close; that’s rare. Most violations are minor and are immediately corrected on site. Businesses fall out of compliance with state rules when they have too many violations or certain types of problems that may increase the risk of a customer contracting a food-borne illness, or when a problem can’t be fixed right away, such as plumbing issues and pest infestations.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When a business fails, it’s usually inspected again within 10 days.

To complain about conditions anywhere that serves or sells food to the public, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Recent out-of-compliance inspections:

Derby High School, 920 N. Rock Rd. in Derby — One violation for not having hot water at sinks. Follow-up inspection set for Aug. 26.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

ICT Big Dawgs (mobile unit), 8606 W. Thurman St. in Wichita — Two violations for no hot water, not having equipment to test the strength of sanitizer. Follow-up inspection scheduled for Aug. 27.

Kwik Shop, 2750 S. Oliver in Wichita — Nine violations for thawing hot dogs inside a container of water, wrong discard date on open bags of milk and nacho cheese, no equipment for testing the strength of sanitizer, leaky sink due to missing piece on faucet, problem with mop sink, thawing hot dogs in a hand-washing sink, standing water, broken soap dispenser, no hand-drying supplies at sinks. Follow-up inspection scheduled for Aug. 26.

Nine24 Nutrition, 7330 W. Maple Ste. 100 in Wichita — One violation for water not getting hot enough at a sink. Follow-up inspection set for Aug. 26.

Park City Inn, 792 E. Beaumont St. in Park City — Twenty-eight violations for operating without a valid license, not using packaged drinking cups, unlabeled chemicals on laundry cart, no cleaning or sanitizing solution for guests to use in fitness room, no towels for guests in fitness room, “pink slime buildup inside the ice chute of the ice bin,” missing window screens, no depth markings on swimming pool, rope missing from pool flotation device, flotation device is cut, debris including cigarette butt in pool, no sign posted warning about the absence of lifeguards, chlorine concentration in pool is incorrect, dirt at bottom of pool, no pool testing or disinfectant logs, no pH logs for pool, no hand-drying supplies at laundry room sink, no carbon monoxide detector in building, no evacuation route posted in some rooms, missing emergency management plan, missing fire extinguisher, no logs showing smoke detector testing, mold on HVAC unit in one room, no pet advisory posted. Follow-up inspection set for Aug. 27.

Sonic Drive-In, 1024 S.E. Louis Blvd. in Mulvane — Two violations for “over twenty (20+) live flies in establishment during inspection,” heavy grease and grime buildup around cooking equipment and around the ice machine and ice cream station counter. Follow-up inspection scheduled for Aug. 31.

Tacos Porfias, 344 W. 29th St. North in Wichita — Seven violations for storing food at unsafe temperatures including sauces and ham, moldy peppers, “spray hose at the dish pit next to the warewashing machine hangs below the flood level of the sink basin,” no soap at bar sink, no hand-drying supplies at sinks, cockroaches, glue trap covered with dead cockroaches and a mouse. Follow-up inspection scheduled for Aug. 28.

Texas Roadhouse, 2526 N. Greenwich Rd. in Wichita — Eight violations for employee not washing hands after handling dirty dishes, not labeling hot dogs with opening or preparation date, sanitizer wasn’t strong enough, no approved plan for one of their food preparation processes, dirty dicer and food storage containers, no soap or hand-drying supplies at sink, plumbing issue. Follow-up inspection set for Sept. 16.

Wichita Sports Forum, 2668 N. Greenwich Ct. in Wichita — Three violations for storing food at unsafe temperatures including nacho cheese and hot dogs, bottles of glass cleaner and sanitizer weren’t labeled. Follow-up inspection scheduled for Aug. 27.

Wyndham Garden Wichita Downtown, 221 E. Kellogg St. in Wichita — One violation for bed bugs. Follow-up inspection set for Aug. 28.