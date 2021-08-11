Wichita inspections: Dented cans, broken smoke detectors, missing screens, leaky sink

A diner that specializes in breakfast fare and a big-box retailer both failed their Kansas Department of Agriculture food safety inspections last week. Their violations include employees not washing their hands, food that was either too warm or too cool to inhibit growth of harmful bacteria, no hot water at sinks and dented cans of produce and meat for sale on store shelves, a check of Sedgwick County’s non-compliant inspections from Aug. 1-7 shows.

Three businesses that weren’t included in last week’s non-compliant inspection story because the data wasn’t available at the time of publication also failed their inspections over things such as dirty can openers, missing window screens and malfunctioning smoke detectors, inspection reports show. Those businesses were a brewer, a motel and a Mexican restaurant.

A list of the non-compliant businesses, compiled Aug. 10, appears below with a summary of the problems inspectors noted on their reports. More information, including specific violation descriptions and inspection dates, is posted in The Eagle’s searchable, non-compliant restaurant and hotel inspection database at www.kansas.com/databases.

More than 30 businesses surveyed last week passed their inspections with few or no violations. You can see those at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.

Failing an inspection doesn’t necessarily mean a business has to close; that’s rare. Most violations are minor and are immediately corrected on site. Businesses fall out of compliance with state rules when they have too many violations or certain types of problems that may increase the risk of a customer contracting a food-borne illness, or when a problem can’t be fixed right away, such as plumbing issues and pest infestations.

When a business fails, it’s usually inspected again within 10 days.

To complain about conditions anywhere that serves or sells food to the public, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Recent out-of-compliance inspections:

IHOP, 3505 N. Rock Rd. in Wichita — Eight violations for an employee touching cherries with his bare hands while making a milkshake, hash browns and liquid eggs stored at unsafe temperatures, meats and produce stored at unsafe temperatures, no hot water at hand-washing sink, no hand-washing sink in the server galley, another sink was leaking, unlabeled chemical bottle that contained “a thick yellow liquid.” Follow-up inspection scheduled for Aug. 15.

Los Cunados Mexican Grill, 4559 N. Woodlawn in Bel Aire — Five violations for storing raw meats above vegetables, employee handled raw meat but didn’t wash hands or change gloves before touching raw onions and peppers, shredded beef wasn’t kept warm enough, produce and chicken in refrigerator was not stored in food-grade containers, dirty can opener. Follow-up inspection was scheduled for Aug. 6.

Sky-Palace Inn & Suites, 901 E. 53rd St. N. in Wichita — Fourteen violations for storing an ice bucket and cups by the toilet, bottle of green mystery liquid stored above cups, chemicals not labeled with contents, ice buckets aren’t sanitized, missing window screens, broken hallway emergency light, malfunctioning smoke detectors, no records showing when smoke detectors were last tested, rooms have damaged and soiled walls and ceiling tiles, dirty floors and dresser drawers, torn and stained mattresses, dirty microwave. Follow up inspection was scheduled for Aug. 5.

Walmart, 3030 N. Rock Rd. in Wichita — Six violations for several dented cans of produce and tuna, chicken wings in deli weren’t kept warm enough, no hot water at men’s restroom sink, no soap at bakery hand-washing sink, no paper towels or other hand-drying supplies at sink in meat room, multipurpose cleaner was stored with nozzle facing orange juice containers. Follow-up inspection set for Aug. 15.

Wichita Brewing Co. & Pizzeria, 8815 W. 13th St. N. Ste. 100 in Wichita — Six violations for sauces and nacho cheese not kept warm enough to safely serve to customers, no thermometer that reads under 50 degrees, dirty can opener, “vent on the dual check valve at soda carbonator leaks,” bag of tomato bisque thawing in hand-washing sink, no soap at hand-washing sink. Follow-up inspection was scheduled for Aug. 9.