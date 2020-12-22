Letters to the editor (Dec. 22, 2020)

Email your letter to the editor to letters@wichitaeagle.com. Getty Images

Pompeo’s accomplishments

I appreciate the freedoms the press has, and I never want to see that go away. I will not boycott or speak badly about Opinion Editor Suzanne Perez or The Wichita Eagle.

However, I feel it is important in this climate to have open discussions in a calm and controlled manner. This is the only way we can take steps forward as a society.

I feel there are very real concerns in regards to COVID-19, but I do not find Perez’s recent opinion column (“This holiday season, don’t party like a Pompeo,” Dec. 17) to be appropriate or representative of what journalism should look like.

Holding our leaders responsible is very important. I just wish there was an equal amount of effort made to promote the positive things Mr. and Mrs. Pompeo have done. I keep up with a lot of political news, and it amazes me how focused we are on a negative agenda and how little focus is placed on the tremendous accomplishments made by a fellow Kansan. I am proud to have such an impressive individual in such a prestigious position.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nobody is perfect, but I ask that you find some good in people as well. We need to hear it.

Kansas cowards

Representatives Ron Estes and Roger Marshall (soon to be Senator), along with Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, have embarrassed themselves and the entire state of Kansas.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

They signed on to the lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, which asked the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out the election results from four battleground states. This was the most recent attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s 7 million vote margin and 306-232 Electoral College victory.

The numerous challenges to those contests have all been denied in state and federal courts. There has been no evidence of election wrongdoing. Before being fired for speaking up, Chris Krebs, the election security chief appointed by the president, called the 2020 election “the most secure in American history.”

Some Republicans have publicly denounced the effort, including Texas Rep. Chip Roy, who called the case “a dangerous violation of federalism.” So some GOP leaders do have the principles to stand up for democracy instead of taking the coward’s way out.

I hope that Kansas voters will remember what these three Kansas officials did when faced with the choice of doing the right thing or buckling under the threat of this President’s disapproval.

Shop local

Recessions start earlier in our town and end after most of the nation is back on its feet. This time is no different, but I’m not here to preach to the choir; this is just my shameless plea to spend your dollars at locally owned and operated businesses.

Shopping local takes on more meaning and urgency this year than ever before. Yes, there will be local economic benefits with Amazon opening a distribution warehouse in our suburbs and, yes, national chain retailers and restaurants do employ Kansans as well, but there are also grave consequences for Wichita’s vibrancy if that’s all that survives our current economic crisis. We must frequent the places that we want to see on the other end of this pandemic.

So please mask up and go check out that corner store you’ve been meaning to discover. Local business owners in our community have been working tirelessly to make shopping safe while continuing to provide unique items for those special people in your life. Make this season more than just another box on your front porch. Shop local. Now more than ever. It’s not just the nice thing to do; your neighbor’s life may depend on it.