Amazon confirms massive warehouse for Park City

UPDATED — Amazon, the online retail giant, now confirms what The Wichita Eagle reported this summer: It is building a one million-square-foot fulfillment center at 7130 N. Broadway in Park City.

The company confirmed that and a similar center at 9700 Leavenworth Road in Kansas City, Kan., during a virtual news conference with city and state leaders Friday.

“It’s an exciting day for us at Amazon as we strive to offer faster delivery to customers across the state,” said Mark Marzano, Amazon director of operations.

Though Amazon has eyed the greater Wichita market for possible warehouse and distribution sites for years, the Park City news was still somewhat surprising given that Amazon recently selected a Wichita site near 37th and Webb for another center.

That 140,000-square-foot delivery station is going to open later this year. The Park City center will open in 2021.

The difference between the centers is the one is Park City will be where orders originate and are fulfilled, and a delivery station like the one in Wichita is what’s known as a last-mile facility that loads packages on vans for delivery to customers.

The Wichita center is expected to employ about 100 workers.

The combined Park City and Kansas City fulfillment centers will employ more than 1,000 people. According to a news release, “associates will work to pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.”

Amazon has what it called an “industry-leading minimum $15 per hour wage.” It also offers benefits and a retirement plan and match as well.

“We’re committed to leveraging our scale for good and making investments to support the communities around us,” Marzano said.

Park City Mayor Ray Mann said Amazon is estimating hiring about 500 Park City workers, but he said that number is a little conservative.

Sedgwick County Commission Chairman Pete Meitzner said he’s heard plans for roughly 700 full-time workers and employment of up to 1,000 including seasonal workers during peak delivery periods.

Whatever the number, Mann said, “Park City is going to benefit greatly for it.”

He said he expects Amazon to draw other businesses to the city, such as restaurants and service businesses, and eventually there could be more housing as a result as well.

The biggest expense for Park City will be running a sewer line and other infrastructure to the site.

“That’s the great thing about Amazon,” Mann said. “They haven’t asked for anything. . . . We didn’t have to offer any incentives.”

Mann said Amazon’s decision comes at a time when “we’ve been working really hard just to establish ourselves and our identity and the asset that we have of (Interstate) 135.”

He said it’s significant that Amazon has recognized that from Park City, “You can get anywhere.”

At the news conference, Gov. Laura Kelly said the Amazon announcement shows that Kansas is “making measurable progress” recovering from the economic devastation of the pandemic.

She also used the Amazon announcement to promote some her other efforts.

“My administration understands that in return, we must provide Amazon and companies like it an educated, healthy and robust workforce, quality roads for efficient distribution and access to affordable, high-speed internet.”

Medicaid expansion and Kelly’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic were a particular focus for her.

“We can’t have a healthy economy without healthy Kansans,” she said.

Also at the conference, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple cited the area’s available workforce and low cost of living as creating an “ideal location” for Amazon.

“Amazon’s partnership with the community is a testament to our exceptional regional cooperation and thoughtful planning in developing the right infrastructure to attract the right investment.”

Contributing: Chance Swaim and Dion Lefler.