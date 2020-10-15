Letters to the editor (Oct. 15, 2020)

Wichita’s not mediocre

The Wichita Eagle recently published an editorial in praise of Exploration Place which said that “Wichita doesn’t have to be mediocre.” The editorial states that there is concern over demolishing Century II and the former public library instead of making room for something “spectacular and new.”

I have lived in several big cities (New York, Sydney, Boston, Auckland, etc.) and Exploration Place looks like a lot of other big gray concrete buildings left over from the last century. I have had visitors from many parts of the world who notice and admire the Keeper of the Plains, Century II, the former public library and its amazing windows, the Mid-America All-Indian Center, and the spots of kitsch in small bronze sculptures along Douglas. The outdoor sculptures at Wichita State University, and yes, the Pizza Hut Museum also draw favorable comment. These make Wichita distinctive, welcoming and memorable.

People from the great cities also notice how wonderful it is that in Wichita there are trees, other plants, birds, open plains, squirrels and the occasional raccoon. This is what makes Wichita distinctive. I hope Wichita citizens will continue to fight against the power of “developers,” who begin, everywhere, with destruction of natural and cultural treasures.

Popular vote

Kansas isn’t on the campaign trail when it comes to the election for president because the candidates only bother with close states. The National Popular Vote proposal would guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. This approach would make Kansas count.

Schumer-run Senate?

In almost all cases, the most important votes taken in each session of Congress are the votes to organize the House and Senate, because those votes determines the structure of committees, and thus what actually comes to the floor of the House and Senate.The winner of the Kansas Senate race will get to cast votes to organize the Senate in the next three sessions of Congress, and could very well be the crucial vote in any of them.

Barbara Bollier claims her ability to work across the aisle best represents Kansas values, but her first vote will be to put Chuck Schumer in charge of the Senate. While I am not a great fan of Mitch McConnell, I know that conservative values will never see the light of day in a Schumer-run Senate. But the goal of a Schumer-run Senate is the main reason millions more out-of-state dollars have poured into the Bollier campaign than into the Marshall campaign. Kansans voting for our next Senator should consider how well that represents Kansas values.

Vote for decency

Looking at the wisdom of the ages for the well-being of the world, the Golden Rule stands out. Variations of it are found in most major world religions. I prefer the words of Jesus: “Love your neighbor as yourself.” But it is not only a religious concept. It is human empathy — respect and concern for others as well as self — and is the foundation for a healthy society.

Our increasing forms of tribalism — demonizing people and groups — goes beyond disrespect. It is chipping away our society’s foundation. Before you vote, ask yourself how the candidate measures up: Are they divisive? Did he/she run an honest, respectful campaign, and do they surround themselves with honest people? Do they have a history of being respectful and caring? Where are their priorities? Remember, these people are to be leaders and role models. I know there are times you have to vote for the lesser of two evils, but if you value human decency and well-being as much as monetary profits and loyalty to a political party, then vote accordingly. Also remember that without some decency, money and power can be dangerous. Don’t forget the wisdom of the ages. Our future depends on it.