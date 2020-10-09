Exploration Place proved something: Wichita doesn’t have to settle for mediocre

Twenty years ago, Wichita dreamed big, aimed high, and built a grand new attraction on the banks of the Arkansas River.

Exploration Place, a $62 million interactive science center, was heralded as world class, from the dramatic curves and angles of its outer structure to its state-of-the-art theater and exhibits.

Sedgwick County spent $20 million to build Exploration Place. The city of Wichita contributed the land and paid to realign McLean Boulevard.

Philanthropist Velma Wallace gave $10 million. Other contributors included the Kansas Health Foundation, the William T. Kemper Foundation, Boeing, the Forrest C. Lattner Foundation, Bank IV, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Wichita Community Foundation, and many more.

A building committee surveyed the globe for an architect, finally settling on world-renowned Moshe Safdie, and paid him $27 million. When he suggested locating much of the building on the river — not just beside it — Wichita leaders said OK, and made it happen.

Exploration Place changed Wichita’s skyline. It proved that we could think big — and then bigger — and not just build a structure, but create a landmark.

There were bumps along the way, of course, including construction delays, financial turmoil, leadership changes, controversial exhibits and a multi-million-dollar bailout from county taxpayers.

But there it stands two decades later, a stunning complement to the Keeper of the Plains sculpture nearby, and a symbol of Wichita confidence and optimism.

When visitors see it, they say, “Whoa, what’s that?”

We need to embrace that type of vision again. We need to think big, aim high, not settle for mediocre.

Wichita and Sedgwick County have built major projects over the past several years — Intrust Bank Arena, Riverfront Stadium, WaterWalk, the Advanced Learning Library — and they’re all commendable accomplishments. But none were as ambitious or visually jaw-dropping as Exploration Place.

It’s hard to even imagine now. As the science center marks its 20th birthday — a celebration was delayed and then pushed online amid the COVID-19 pandemic — we’re understandably short-sighted as a community and a nation. Our priority is just surviving this public health emergency and getting our economy going again.

A proposed Riverfront Legacy Master Plan, which would transform the east bank of the Arkansas River to the tune of about $1 billion, was shoved to the back burner as leaders face the crisis at hand.

And while supporters of that plan point to dynamic projects like Tulsa’s Gathering Place or Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park, they need only look down the river for assurance that Wichita knows how to put itself on the map.

Not surprisingly, conflict over the latest riverfront vision centers on plans to demolish older, distinctive Wichita landmarks — Century II and the old downtown library — to make room for something spectacular and new.

Opponents worry, understandably, that we’ll lose those iconic buildings and get something spiritless, boring and blah.

But what if we could dream big again? What if we could reach not just high but into the stratosphere? What if we set a new goal and commit to reaching it together?

Exploration Place showed us it’s possible.