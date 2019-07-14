Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor on economy, Trish Hileman, golf and culture (July 14, 2019)

Ross Perot predicted it

The Commerce Department claimed the economy expanded last year at a robust 3%. But at least 10% of the $20 trillion GDP was a direct result of the $2 trillion deficit spending in the federal budget. Does that mean that the U.S. economy actually contracted at a 7% rate last year?

Or, can we increase economic growth to even greater heights simply by adding another trillion dollars to the budget deficit? What could possibly go wrong?

A tip of a 10 gallon Stetson to Ross Perot for clearly explaining what would happen to this nation’s economic realities if we didn’t stop fueling “expansion” with deficit spending. We are as a country exactly where Perot predicted we would be 27 years ago. RIP Ross Perot. Small in stature, but a giant of a man.

Steve W. Cartwright, Derby

Trish Hileman

As a former journalist and board member of the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government, I’m a staunch proponent of government doing business from a position of transparency — not merely to comply with state laws but more important, to show respect to their constituents.

For years, I’ve had concerns about what I consider a lack of transparency on the Wichita school board. Board votes often occur without much discussion, if any.

School board candidate Trish Hileman shares my concern.

She has promised to not only take a deep dive into the myriad issues facing public education but ensure that board business is conducted openly.

I don’t have children. But because I want a bright future for our community, I have voted for every bond issue since I moved to Wichita in 1999. I pay attention to how Wichita Public Schools spends taxpayer money and how the district serves students.

I believe Trish Hileman will work hard to serve all students, parents and teachers and do so openly and transparently.

Deb Gruver, Wichita

Golf courses

I couldn’t agree more with Samuel C. Webb (“Four reasons closing Clapp is a bad idea,” July 7 Eagle). However, if the city has already decided to shut it, reversing that decision could be hard.

As much as I would like it to remain in place, perhaps we could keep nine holes and maybe put a miniature golf course and pond on the other half. In that way, we could keep the history of Clapp and add a way to expose children to golf by using a putter.

A sad situation to me is that nearby Southeast High School didn’t even field a girls golf team last year. Our neighborhood shouldn’t take another hit by taking out a golf course. Junior golf is a good experience for any child. Whether or not they want to play golf in the future or choose to play another sport, they should be given options.

I would hate to see the city do what Wichita State University did by doing away with their golf course to add a hotel, pond and larger welcome center. Since they have a men’s and women’s golf team, it’s a disgrace to not keep at least nine holes and a practice area.

Rosalyn Coffman Nordgren, Wichita

The effects of culture changes

There is a concern that is shared by many about a change in our culture. We are concerned about the increase in actions done in anger that can result in trauma, injury and even death. There is an increase in robberies, provocative language, acts of retaliation, domestic violence, road rage, and so on. There has been a gradual change in our culture that seems to make displaying anger, degrading people and doing acts of violence the norm. It used to be that when people disagreed it was expected they would talk about their differences in a civil manner and try to resolve things in a way that would be fair and peaceful. Sure, there were some bad things done, but they were considered unacceptable.

We do not want future generations to experience more of this anger and violence. So let us do what we can to try and change the trend. We can set positive examples by showing respect for the rights and feelings of others, speaking kindly to and about others, trying to resolve differences in a fair and just way, and treating others the way we would want to be treated.

John Cochran, Pratt





