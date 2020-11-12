Patricia Wyatt-Harris: As COVID surges in Wichita, each of us must do our part

Patricia Wyatt-Harris, president of the Medical Society of Sedgwick County Courtesy photo

COVID-19 is surging through our community, and each of us must do our part to stop it.

That means abiding by new public health restrictions. It also means recommitting to wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and washing your hands frequently.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 test results in Sedgwick County doubled in the past two weeks. Starting last weekend, the 14-day average topped 20%.

As a frame of reference, President Trump’s COVID task force set a 10-percent positive rate as a “red zone” threshold, which is supposed to trigger stringent protective measures.

The increase in positive cases has led to a surge of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals. The COVID units at Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Medical Center reached capacity. The hospitals then added additional space, which also quickly filled up.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The hospitals are expanding again, taking space normally used by other critically ill patients. That means the pandemic may also affect patients who don’t have the virus (though it is important not to put off needed medical care, included preventative care).

In addition to space limitations, hospitals are dealing with increasing infections among staff and a shortage of nurses. All this makes the difficult job of caring for COVID-19 patients even more stressful and exhausting.

As one Wichita ICU physician wrote: “We’re overwhelmed and worn out. And there’s no end in sight.”

Dr. Garold Minns, Sedgwick County’s chief public health officer, ordered new restrictions this week, including limits on gatherings, bars and restaurants. The order also requires retail stores to enforce mask requirements.

Though these restrictions create some hardships, they are needed to help slow the spread of the virus. Dr. Minns deserves our support and appreciation for his efforts to protect our community.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

But stopping this surge isn’t just up to Dr. Minns and local businesses; individuals also must take action.

If you aren’t doing so already, please wear a mask. I know it can be uncomfortable — as a physician, I’ve had to wear a mask most of my life. But masks are a proven way to help reduce transmissions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported this week that wearing a mask not only helps protect others, it also protects the mask wearer. The CDC also said that “adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns.”

In other words, wearing masks can help keep our economy open and allow our kids to attend school in person.

Other personal health measures also are important, such as social distancing and hand hygiene. We also should avoid large gatherings, especially indoors, and be extra careful during the Thanksgiving holiday.

And if you have been exposed to or you have symptoms of COVID-19, you need to get tested and follow through with the quarantine or isolation. It also is critical to cooperate with contract tracers.

Our country has faced difficult challenges in the past, including wars and other pandemics. We got through them by coming together and doing our part for a greater good.

We need that same commitment now. Lives depend on it.