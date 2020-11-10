Amid coronavirus spike, Sedgwick County health officer Minns toughening COVID rules

With hospitals full and coronavirus infection at its highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Sedgwick County’s health officer is strengthening rules to battle the disease.

Dr. Garold Minns will issue a new health order today, said Tom Stolz, county manager.

Details were still being worked out at noon, ahead of a 1:30 p.m. meeting of the County Commission. But the order is expected to ratchet back closing times on bars and nightclubs to require earlier closings than the current 1 a.m. curfew, Stolz said.

The new order will also include a cap on the sizes of weddings and other gatherings of families and friends, Stolz said.

Also, the county staff will ask the commission to pass a resolution, “which would give the county and the cities in the county some enforcement options over some of the major violators of the order.”

County commissioners, who serve as the official board of health for Wichita and surrounding communities, will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review Minns’ new order. Under state law, they can amend or overrule his actions.

The meeting will be held by teleconference and will be streamed live on the county’s Facebook and YouTube pages, where a county lawyer will describe it in detail.

Commissioner Jim Howell, who has opposed most regulations offered since the pandemic began, said the time has come for stronger action.

“It (COVID) is getting much worse,” said Howell, who recently quarantined for weeks after catching the coronavirus. “I don’t feel comfortable doing nothing and I think we ought to do more.”

And whatever the county does, it needs to try to build some teeth into the action so it can be enforced, he said.

“One of my big complaints is, if we’re going to make a mandate, make it enforceable,” Howell said, “If we’re not going to make it enforceable then the mandate is basically not really a mandate.”

Enforcement has been an ongoing problem with previous county orders, with numerous business openly flouting occupancy limits, social distancing and mask requirements.

Seeking to rein in Gov. Laura Kelly’s emergency powers over pandemic response, the state Legislature in June passed a law making violation of health orders a civil offense instead of a criminal infraction.

That has previously been interpreted to mean the county would have to go through the cumbersome process of filing lawsuits to enforce its health orders, rather than simply writing tickets to violators. A Wichita mask ordinance that was enforceable was allowed to expire last month by the City Council.

The state law has also crippled the county’s efforts to track the virus.

Minns and county Health Director Adrienne Byrne reported last week that compliance is spotty with current restrictions on public gatherings that can spread the virus.

While some bars and event planners are complying with limits on size of events and requirements for protective masks and social distancing, many have been ignoring those rules. The health officials said large weddings and bars filled to capacity have become fairly common again and it’s dangerous.

The discussion takes place against the backdrop of the worst coronavirus news since COVID-19 came to Kansas in March.

The positive test rate, a key measure of community spread, is at an all-time high. Slightly under 5% in mid-September, it’s skyrocketed to over 20% at present.

Hospitals are rated in critical condition.

On Monday, the county reported 178 COVID patients hospitalized and 80 in intensive care. That’s up from 111 in hospitals and 60 in ICU a week ago.

The rising COVID tide prompted the Medical Society of Sedgwick County, representing 1,300 doctors, to weigh in with a strong statement calling for more action.

“Sedgwick County is on a dangerous trajectory, with a rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases and increasing positive-test percentage,” the statement said. “Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Medical Center are struggling to care for all the COVID patients. It is imperative that our community redoubles its effort to limit the spread of this virus.”

The statement also called on individuals to be more responsible:

“Please wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid crowds, and wash your hands frequently,” it said. “Lives depend on it.”