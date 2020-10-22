Ron Worley: Bollier supports gun rights and advocates for safety

Ron R. Worley, former Republican member of the Kansas House of Representatives Courtesy photo

‘Tis the season for negative advertising and false attacks. But Kansans should be shocked and outraged by the misleading campaign Congressman Roger Marshall is running against Dr. Barbara Bollier. Independent observers here in Kansas have called Marshall’s campaign ads “deceptive,” “manipulative” and “absurd.” His campaign is literally splicing together video of his opponent and taking video clips completely out of context. And now, Donald Trump Jr. is trying to convince us that Barbara is something that she’s not.

The truth is: Barbara has spent her entire adult life trying to improve the lives of Kansans. I worked closely with her for years in the Kansas Legislature. Together we fought to expand affordable healthcare, fully fund our schools, balance the budget and keep taxes low for families. There is not a more caring, compassionate, and hardworking public servant than Barbara.

We may not agree on everything, but I know Barbara supports our Second Amendment rights. She grew up hunting with her dad, just like I did. We were taught the importance of gun safety. She’s a gun owner and understands the importance of the Second Amendment and the hunting culture in our state. As a longtime Republican, this is an important issue to me, my friends and family members. I know Barbara doesn’t support banning or confiscating guns. That’s just ridiculous. Her support of basic gun safety doesn’t cause me to waver in my support of her campaign one bit.

I also respect that Barbara approaches this issue as a physician. She knows we can protect the rights of gun owners while also protecting the health and safety of our communities. I know she’s a thoughtful, moderate leader who is committed to finding solutions that protect our rights, keeps us safe and keeps guns out of the hands of criminals and terrorists.

Barbara’s approach of bringing people together to find common ground extends to other issues as well. She has proven that she is an independent thinker who is not afraid to speak her mind and stand up to either party if they are doing the wrong thing for our families. That’s why she opposes national liberals who go too far with policies that would hurt Kansas, such as the Green New Deal, Medicare for all, or defunding the police.

That’s why I support her. I know she researches the issues and I trust her to always do what is best for the people of Kansas. I know she’ll always fight for policies that protect the health and safety of our families especially during these challenging times.

Kansans are now seeing just how low Roger Marshall will go to advance his political career. I encourage you to take the time to learn the facts about Dr. Barbara Bollier. There is a reason why she is endorsed by Senator Nancy Kassebaum and nearly 100 Republican leaders. She is the independent voice of reason we need in Washington during this historic time of crisis. Please join me in voting for Dr. Barbara Bollier.