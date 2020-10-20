Donald Trump Jr.: Anti-gun Bollier must be kept out of the Senate

Donald Trump Jr. AP

Kansans — the future of your Constitutional rights, including the Second Amendment, is on the ballot next month. Barbara Bollier is the most extreme anti-gun Democrat Senate candidate in the country.

That’s not an exaggeration. Last week, Bollier was caught on video supporting a total gun ban and confiscation program. Speaking about Australia’s gun confiscation program, she said, “they just took them all away, and you know what it’s pretty darn safe. It’s this amazing thing.”

She also asked, “Who thinks you can just go out and have a gun?”

Barbara Bollier is now the only Democrat Senate candidate in the country openly calling for a total gun ban. And this follows years of her voting for gun control measures in the Kansas State Legislature and even attending a gun control event at the Obama White House.

We must not let Barbara Bollier reach the U.S. Senate. Not only will she rubberstamp Chuck Schumer’s radical agenda of higher taxes and more regulations, she will also fight to ban guns and end the Second Amendment as we know it.

Bollier is telling you exactly what she thinks of your Second Amendment rights, and she’s promising to try to take them away if she gets the chance.

Fortunately, there’s another choice in this race — and the contrast couldn’t be clearer.

Dr. Roger Marshall is a lifelong hunter with a record of defending law-abiding Kansans’ Second Amendment rights. He’s a veteran, a businessman, and a pro-life physician who’s delivered more than 5,000 babies. He’s worked with my father to secure better trade deals for Kansas farmers and ranchers. And he’s been on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19, volunteering in hospitals and securing critical relief.

You can trust Dr. Marshall to stand up for our values and Constitutional rights. I’m proud to support him, and I hope you’ll give him your vote for U.S. Senate.