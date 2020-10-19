The Wichita Eagle’s endorsement for U.S. House 4th District

Kansas congressional candidates Ron Estes and Laura Lombard The WIchita Eagle

In a year fraught with anxiety and turmoil, voters in south-central Kansas have a distinct choice between two candidates vying for the 4th District seat in the U.S. House.

It’s a choice between consistency and change, between mature experience and youthful optimism. And because so much is at stake — most notably Kansas’ economy and the financial future of thousands of Wichita-area workers, businesses and families — we recommend Republican Ron Estes for reelection to the U.S. House.

Estes is the best choice based on his experience, record of public service and priorities, as well as his alignment with the values of many residents in this Republican-leaning district.

Since being elected in 2017 to replace Mike Pompeo as the 4th Congressional District representative and reelected in 2018, Estes has been a consistent ally for President Donald Trump and a voice for government efficiency, fiscal responsibility and economic growth.

Though he wrongly downplays the effectiveness of masks to stop the spread of the coronavirus — “People are going to continue to get sick from coronavirus, just as people continue to get sick from the flu and colds and other things,” he told The Eagle editorial board — Estes supported crucial CARES Act funding that directed more than $1.2 billion to Kansas to support testing, treatment, personal protective equipment and pandemic relief.

Earlier this year, he and Rep. Rick Larsen, a Democrat from Washington, introduced legislation aimed at saving aviation and aerospace jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Act would establish a temporary relief program to companies such as Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems to help cover payroll and benefits for employees at risk of being furloughed.

That kind of proactive leadership and bipartisan cooperation serves Kansas well. So does Estes’ pledge to support more COVID-19 relief — including reopening applications for about $138 billion in Paycheck Protection Program funds — with an eye toward long-term concerns about the burgeoning deficit.

“It’s going to be our grandkids and great-grandkids that are going to have to pay back the national debt,” he said.

Estes supports Social Security reform on the scale of the 1980s-era Greenspan Commission, which included benefit cuts and tax increases, among other proposals.

Labeled by his opponent and others as a “yes man” for the president, Estes said he supports some policies but will go to bat for Kansas on others, such as when he opposed Trump’s plan to privatize America’s air traffic control system.

Democrat Laura Lombard, an international business and trade consultant, is a strong candidate as well. A mother of a 1-year-old boy, she said her concern for his and other children’s future prompted her to seek the U.S. House seat.

Lombard’s priorities include climate change, affordable health care, early childhood education, and criminal justice reform — issues the incumbent doesn’t emphasize.

Lombard said Wichita and Kansas could be on the forefront of manufacturing solar panels, wind turbines or electric cars.

“We know clean energy is one of the strongest growth areas for jobs . . . and I’d really like to see our district take more advantage of that,” she told The Eagle editorial board.

Lombard supports universal health care and said pandemic-related job losses and furloughs illustrate that health insurance “must be decoupled from employment.” She also supports federally funded prekindergarten.

She supports repealing the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and large corporations and backing off on trade tariffs that have hurt Kansas farmers. If Chinese companies steal intellectual property or violate sanctions, she said, the U.S. should go after those corporations directly.

Significant challenges facing the nation, from the coronavirus pandemic to an economy in peril, demand representatives with the experience and know-how to advocate for south-central Kansas. This time around, Estes is our choice.