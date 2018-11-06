4th District race will come down to one thing, political science professor says

Update: 8:04 p.m. Republican Ron Estes has taken an early lead over Democrat James Thompson in the race for the 4th Congressional District. Estes is leading in all five counties that have reported partial results, including Sedgwick County. With 2 percent of the precincts reporting - and all of the advance ballots in Sedgwick County now counted - Estes has a 55 to 46 percent lead.
Regardless of the outcome of the Kansas 4th Congressional District contest, Friends University political science professor Russell Arben Fox is going to be closely watching what happens with incumbent Republican Rep. Ron Estes and Democratic challenger James Thompson.
“Thompson clearly is the best-prepared, the best-funded, the most-serious Democrat that has challenged a Republican in the 4th congressional district in 25 years,” Fox said. “A win by Thompson would be a real upset. A loss by Thompson that is really close would also be an upset.”
It further would be a glimpse into a potentially changing Wichita political landscape, he said.
“If Thompson runs up big wins in the city of Wichita . . . then what that tells me is that the city of Wichita is becoming more Democratic, just like cities all around the country have become more Democratic.”
The race is a rematch of last year’s special election to fill the seat vacated when Republican Rep. Mike Pompeo left Wichita to join the Trump administration, first as CIA director and now as secretary of state.
Thompson, running for the first time in a shortened campaign in 2017, lost 52 percent to 46 percent. That was an unusually strong showing for a Democrat in the 4th District, where Republicans outnumber Democrats 186,000 to 95,000. Republicans have held the seat since 1995.
“There have been some real blowouts,” Fox said.
On average, he said, the Republican candidates wins about 60 percent of the vote.
In 2017, Thompson carried Sedgwick County, which had twice as many voters as the rest of the district put together. But Estes, a familiar name on the ballot, beat Thompson in all 16 of the district’s other counties.
“There’s a lot of reasons not to take the results of the special election very seriously because, again, they’re special,” Fox said.
Thompson has spent the last year and a half campaigning in suburban and rural counties, papering his Facebook feed with parade pictures and meet-and-greets in towns like Winfield, El Dorado, Kingman and Pratt.
Estes raised $1.67 million in 2018 compared to Thompson’s $1.38 million, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.
Estes was educated as a civil engineer and worked in manufacturing industries before transitioning to politics. He served as Sedgwick County treasurer and then state treasurer before his election to Congress last year.
Thompson is a civil rights attorney who has represented plaintiffs suing the Wichita Police Department and serves on a Wichita city board seeking to reduce racial profiling and improve police and community relations.
Fox said the race will come down to one thing.
“Can Estes hold onto Republican voters in the city of Wichita?”
