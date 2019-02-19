Weather

Wichita-area weather cancellations and postponements

By Jason Tidd and

Amy Renee Leiker

February 19, 2019

(Feb. 15, 2019) Overland Park, Kansas, police posted these video clips taken from area traffic cameras that showed several crashes on Friday morning, after snow started to fall. No one was hurt in the crashes, police said.
As Wichitans braced themselves for the predicted three-to-five inches of snow and slick roads Tuesday afternoon and evening, some organizations were canceling or postponing activities and events. The Wichita Eagle has a list of them below. If you know of a closing, cancellation or postponement because of Tuesday’s snowstorm, please e-mail details to online@wichitaeagle.com.

Schools and universities:

Cowley College locations are canceling classes that start at and after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Derby public schools canceled after-school and evening activities Tuesday. Parents need to pick up Latchkey students by 4:45 p.m. High schools sports practices will end at 4:45 p.m.

Friends University closed campus at 4 p.m. Evening classes are canceled.

Newman University closed at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The university anticipates being open Wednesday, but that could change, the school said on Twitter.

Hutchinson High School is postponing its basketball games against Derby to Thursday. The Hutchinson Middle School orchestra recital has also been moved to Thursday at 7 p.m.

Other information:

The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan (EARP) is in effect for Wichita as of 4:15 p.m., the Wichita Police Department said by email. Anyone in a non-injury collision on a city street with less than $1,000 in property damage, can exchange information with the other driver and fill out a accident report later. Accident reports are available at area Quik Trips, Kwik Shops and at Wichita police substations weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also fill out an accident report online or using the Wichita Police Department mobile app.

If you don’t have information about the other driver, if you’re involved in a hit-and-run crash or if there’s driving under the influence suspected, you’ll need to call 911 to report the accident. EARP doesn’t apply to highways.

Reno’s County enacted its EARP system around 4 p.m. Anyone involved in an accident can exchange information with the other driver and report it later unless the vehicles are drivable or there’s alcohol involved.

