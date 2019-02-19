Wichita-area weather cancellations and postponements

As Wichitans braced themselves for the predicted three-to-five inches of snow and slick roads Tuesday afternoon and evening, some organizations were canceling or postponing activities and events. The Wichita Eagle has a list of them below. If you know of a closing, cancellation or postponement because of Tuesday’s snowstorm, please e-mail details to online@wichitaeagle.com.

Schools and universities:

▪ Cowley College locations are canceling classes that start at and after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

▪ Derby public schools canceled after-school and evening activities Tuesday. Parents need to pick up Latchkey students by 4:45 p.m. High schools sports practices will end at 4:45 p.m.

▪ Friends University closed campus at 4 p.m. Evening classes are canceled.

▪ Newman University closed at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The university anticipates being open Wednesday, but that could change, the school said on Twitter.

▪ Hutchinson High School is postponing its basketball games against Derby to Thursday. The Hutchinson Middle School orchestra recital has also been moved to Thursday at 7 p.m.

Other information:

▪ The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan (EARP) is in effect for Wichita as of 4:15 p.m., the Wichita Police Department said by email. Anyone in a non-injury collision on a city street with less than $1,000 in property damage, can exchange information with the other driver and fill out a accident report later. Accident reports are available at area Quik Trips, Kwik Shops and at Wichita police substations weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also fill out an accident report online or using the Wichita Police Department mobile app.

If you don’t have information about the other driver, if you’re involved in a hit-and-run crash or if there’s driving under the influence suspected, you’ll need to call 911 to report the accident. EARP doesn’t apply to highways.

▪ Reno’s County enacted its EARP system around 4 p.m. Anyone involved in an accident can exchange information with the other driver and report it later unless the vehicles are drivable or there’s alcohol involved.