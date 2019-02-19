Heaviest snowfall for Wichita expected during afternoon and evening commutes

The latest batch of snowfall slated to hit Wichita will likely make the after-work commute messy for drivers Tuesday.
Forecasters say people in and around Wichita should see 3 to 5 inches of snow accumulation throughout the afternoon and evening. The snow should start midday, with the worst of it likely to fall during the drive home, according to predictions. Drivers should expect slick roads.
Thundersnow showers could be possible in areas of southern Kansas, the National Weather Service said.
Aaron Henning, a Wichita Public Works maintenance engineer, said the city is ready to tackle slippery streets. The city’s full contingent of 60 snow plows is on standby, waiting to begin treating streets with a salt-sand mix when the snowfall starts. Crews will use their blades to push snow off of the roads if needed.
“There is a chance that we can treat all of this away,” he said.
Crews plan to treat primary emergency roads first and continue to do so “until they are in good condition,” Henning said. The city has around 5,500 tons of salt-sand mix on hand and more salt in reserve.
The city uses about 500 tons of salt-sand mix during an average bout of wintry weather, he said.
Henning asked drivers to be patient with snow plow crews and give them plenty of room as they work to treat and clear the roads. “If you can stay off of the roads, that’s the best thing you can do,” he said.
You can track plows’ progress on www.wichita.gov/snowremoval.
Wichita police Officer Paul Cruz urged motorists who have to be out to allow extra time to travel, to drive slower than usual and to increase following distances. Anyone who gets into an accident on a city street needs to call 911 to report it unless the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan (EARP) is in effect. It was not as of early Tuesday afternoon.
EARP does not apply to highways.
“We want everyone to be safe and get to their destination,” Cruz said. “So please, be safe.”
