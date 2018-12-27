Western Kansas blizzard closes roads; Wichita forecast calls for freezing but no snow

As a winter storm brought blizzard-like conditions to Kansas and the Midwest, the state closed part of I-70 and other roads in the west Thursday.

Many parts of central Kansas were not expected to receive much — if any — snow, though strong winds and freezing temperatures were predicted, according to a hazardous weather outlook from the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service.

SHARE COPY LINK Chaston Hoeme's dog bounds through snow drifts in Scott City, Ks Thursday after a winter storm swept through western Kansas dumping several inches of wind whipped snow.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

“Do not attempt to travel west today,” the Kansas Department of Transportation tweeted just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday. That travel alert was posted after both directions of I-70 were closed between Colby and WaKeeney, about 90 miles.

Later, another 50 miles of I-70, from Goodland to Hays, was closed. As much as 8 inches of snow fell on highways in northwest Kansas, the National Weather Service in Goodland said.





TRAVEL ALERT:



I-70 both directions now closed between Colby and Wakeeney. Do not attempt to travel west today. pic.twitter.com/Jhp1ofYNTc — KDOT (@KDOTHQ) December 27, 2018

In addition to that closure, several other western Kansas roads were “completely snow covered or even closed,” KDOT tweeted. At 11:15 a.m. Thursday, nearly all roads in western Kansas counties were experiencing winter weather and blizzard warnings, according to KanDrive.

“This storm is packing a punch as it moves through,” KDOT tweeted.

9:30: This storm is packing a punch as it moves through. Several roads are completely snow covered or even closed. We are urging those of you in this area to stay home, and to delay travel out west until our crews have time to clear the roads.#BeSafe https://t.co/ybdet0hivW pic.twitter.com/cCddRgbd7O — KDOT (@KDOTHQ) December 27, 2018

State troopers responded to several crashes between Hays and Colby on I-70, said Trooper Tod Hileman with Kansas Highway Patrol. As of 11 a.m., two of those crashes involved a “serious injury.”

“Please stay off the roads and stay safe, give (KDOT) time to clear them, it’s not worth your life,” Hileman said in a tweet. “A hotel bill is cheaper than your insurance deductible btw!”

Hileman later said there was a deadly crash on the interstate just outside Oakley. More information was not immediately available through the patrol’s online crash logs. It was unknown whether state officials closed that portion of the interstate before the crash or if winter weather contributed to the accident.

The department of transportation said in a tweet that it does not predict when roads will be reopened. Closings are based on wrecks, visibility, ice, ability to plow and other factors.

Drivers can check road conditions online at KanDrive.org, where traffic camera views of snow-covered highways are also available.

Clearing snow-covered roads can take time, even after storms have passed. Trooper Michael Racy said wind can blow snow around and cause roads to become packed with snow.

#KSwx: A look at the most recent KDOT traffic camera images of snow-covered parts of I-70 in western Kansas. More photos at: https://t.co/G3tG1wOejO pic.twitter.com/9UrPujGEkl — Jason Tidd (@Jason_Tidd) December 27, 2018

In the Wichita area, drizzle and light mixed precipitation could lead to some slick spots, the National Weather Service said. A forecast called for wind gusts as high as 33 mph and temperatures as low as 24 degrees Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. The temperature on Friday wasn’t expected to get above freezing.

Several snowplows with Wichita’s public works department were out on city streets Thursday afternoon. Snowplows can be tracked online.

In central Kansas, forecasters predicted a slight chance for light snow on Saturday for an area roughly southwest of a line from Kingman to Wellington. Light snow was also predicted for Monday, but more specific locations and timing of the storm remain to be determined. Areas north of U.S. 400 are expected to have wind chills below zero on Tuesday morning.

This “post-Christmas storm” is affecting several states in the region, according to the National Weather Service. The storm system, named Winter Storm Eboni, reaches from western Kansas toward upper Michigan and Minnesota, The Weather Channel reported.





“Winter Storm Eboni will continue to bring wind-driven snow to the Plains and upper Midwest on Thursday, creating localized blizzard conditions in parts of those regions,” according to The Weather Channel. “Eboni will also spread snow and ice across portions of upstate New York and New England by Friday morning.”

Gov. Jeff Colyer declared a State of Disaster Emergency prior to the storm.