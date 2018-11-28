Kansas snowplow driver cleared way for ambulance to hospital in blizzard, KDOT says

A Kansas snowplow driver cleared a path during Sunday’s blizzard to help an ambulance take a sick patient to a hospital, state transportation officials said.

A critically ill patient needed urgent medical care during Sunday’s winter snow storm, and an ambulance started to take the patient from Concordia Hospital to Salina Regional Hospital, the Kansas Department of Transportation said in a blog post.

“Highway 81 this evening was a sheet of ice, and we were barely able to maintain 25 mph without our ambulance starting to slide,” Brandon Bennett of Concordia Fire Department told KDOT in a thank you note.

Clyde Thrush, a highway maintenance supervisor in Minneapolis, had been clearing snow on highways between the two towns in north central Kansas. He caught up to the ambulance about 15 miles south of Concordia and cleared a path while laying salt.

“This plow driver stayed in front of us all the way to Salina,” Bennett wrote in the note. “Not only that, but he even got off the freeway and ensured our path was clear on the side streets up until we pulled into the hospital with our patient.”

The National Weather Service branch in Wichita reported that Salina received at least 6.8 inches of snow during the storm.