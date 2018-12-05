Expect up to 2 inches of snow in the Wichita area this weekend, weather forecasters say

After the snowiest November in 12 years, weather forecasters are predicting the Wichita area could get as much as 2 inches of snow this weekend.

Forecasters with the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service predict trace amounts up to 2 inches of snow accumulation for areas of south central and southeast Kansas late Friday night through Saturday. The winter storm is expected to primarily hit areas along and south of U.S. Highway 54.

The NWS hazardous weather says the storm could create slick roadways for travelers. The forecast for Wichita calls for a Friday night low at around 26 degrees and a Saturday high at around 31 degrees. The chance for snow is 50 percent.

The predicted temperatures for this weekend would be colder than normal for this time of year, the NWS said.

The weather service previously said November 2018 had 3 inches of snowfall in Wichita, making it the snowiest November for the city since 5.5 inches fell in 2006.