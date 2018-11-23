Sunday snowfall will cause ‘blizzard like and whiteout conditions’ in parts of Kansas

Winter weather is expected to create hazardous driving conditions across much of Kansas on Sunday as some travelers return from a Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Forecasters with the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service predict 1 to 3 inches of snow and wind gusts of up to 45 mph along I-70 starting late Saturday night. The hazardous weather outlook calls for poor driving conditions due to blowing snow. Snowfall is expected to end midday Sunday.

Kansas Division of Emergency Management deputy director Angee Morgan suggested that drivers in the northern half of the state change or delay their travel plans until the storm passes.





“Some areas will see gusting winds which will cause blizzard like and whiteout conditions with areas of blowing and drifting snow,” Morgan said in a release. “This could cause extremely hazardous traveling conditions. If you plan to travel, use caution and make sure your car emergency kit is stocked.”





CYBER MONDAY SALE! Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday! SUBSCRIBE NOW

The release, from the Kansas Army National Guard, said that extreme blowing snow “will drastically limit visibility to those on affected Kansas roadways.”

The weather service said outdoor items should be secured, including trash cans and Christmas and holiday decorations.

In Wichita, the weather service forecast calls for a low around 35 degrees Saturday night into Sunday. The chance of rain and snow is 50 percent. The chance for snow returns later in the week, with a 30 percent chance Wednesday night and Thursday.

Snowfall totals are expected to be greater in the Kansas City area and in northeast Kansas, where 6 inches or more is predicted.

Winter road conditions are available by dialing 5-1-1 on a mobile phone anywhere in Kansas and online from the Kansas Department of Transportation www.kandrive.org.