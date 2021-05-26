Weather News
Tornado and large hail reported in Hays area as severe weather moves through Kansas
Tornadoes and large hail have been reported in the Hays area as severe storms move across northern Kansas.
Local storm reports from the National Weather Service show 2.75-inch hail was reported at around 2:08 p.m. in Hays. Five miles south of Goodland, 2.5-inch hail was reported at around 10:18 a.m. At around 11:52 a.m., 10 miles north of Brewster, hail stones between the size of golf balls and tennis balls broke the windshield of a storm chaser’s vehicle.
A tornado was reported at around 3:03 p.m. in Ellis County about five miles northeast of Pfeifer. The twister had numerous reports from spotters and was confirmed by video, according to weather service reports. Multiple spotters reported a tornado again at around 3:22 p.m. near Munjor, but it is unclear whether there were two separate twisters
Flash flooding was reported in the town of Ellis at around 2:12 p.m., closing streets and stranding vehicles, according to NWS.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
