Large hail, damaging wind, floods, tornadoes possible in Tuesday forecast for Kansas

Severe weather is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, especially across south-central and southeast Kansas. NWS Wichita

Heavy rainfall is possible across much of the Wichita area later this week as meteorologists predict potentially severe weather across the region.

The National Weather Service in Wichita is warning of the potential for severe weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. All severe weather hazards are possible across much of south-central and southeast Kansas.

“The tornado threat is looking lower now, but still possible,” NWS Wichita said in a Sunday morning tweet. “The primary threats appear to be large hail, damaging wind and flooding.”

In Wichita, the NWS forecast as of Sunday afternoon predicts a 60% chance of rain Tuesday night, mainly after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Daytime Wednesday brings a 70% chance of rain, followed by a 60% chance overnight.

“Please stay tuned as we continue to refine the threat areas and possible hazards,” forecasters wrote in a hazardous weather outlook issued Sunday afternoon.