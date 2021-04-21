Turbo the dog’s job is to help stop jail drug smuggling, Sedgwick County sheriff says

Turbo is the first detention K-9 at the Sedgwick County jail. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office

The newest K-9 in local law enforcement is tasked with helping to stop drug smuggling in the jail.

Turbo the dog started his new job in the jail on Wednesday, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Col. Jared Schechter said in a news release.

“After weeks of rigorous training, Turbo and his handler, Detention Deputy Rachel Wingfield, are prepared to assume their duties inside the Detention Facility,” Schechter said. “Turbo is a single purpose K-9 with the primary task of assisting in the reduction of contraband inside the Detention Facility. Contraband is an issue troubling detention facilities throughout the country and a problem the Sheriff’s Office strives constantly to address.”

The sheriff’s office has had several recent incidents of thwarting attempts to smuggle drugs or other contraband into the jail.

Earlier this month, a detention deputy caught an inmate breaking through a cell window on an exterior wall. The inmate, identified as first-degree murder suspect Jason Payne, had chipped through several layers of glass that would have been large enough to pass “dangerous contraband” into the jail had he finished the job.

In November, detention deputy Braydon Hoover-Lane was arrested on suspicion of trafficking contraband into the jail. The sheriff’s office did not say what the contraband was, only that it was illegal to possess, even outside the jail.

In December, seven inmates started vomiting, passing out and having drug-induced psychosis. One was hospitalized. Investigators determined it was caused by smoking paper laced with K-2 synthetic marijuana.

The drug had gotten into the jail by mailing letters that had been sprayed with liquefied K-2. Officers found 70 sheets of suspicious paper, and one sheet of the K-2 laced paper had a black market value of about $500 in the jail. Additional papers had been laced with methamphetamine.

In January, the sheriff’s office started using a Missouri-based mail processing facility to help combat drugs from being mailed to inmates. The mail is scanned into a digital version, which inmates can access on the jail’s kiosks and tablets.

Legal mail was exempted.

In March, the jail received a package addressed to an inmate that purported to be official legal mail. Investigators determined the package had a fake return address claiming to be from the Kansas attorney general. They opened the package and found 5 grams of K-2 and dozens of dozens of rolling papers.

Earlier that month, jail deputy David Cameron was arrested on suspicion of mistreating an inmate and trafficking contraband into the jail. Investigators watching security cameras found video footage of one of the transactions. The sheriff’s office seized a cell phone and charger, marijuana, K-2, tobacco and a lighter from inmate.

Later in March, a jail contract employee was arrested on suspicion of trafficking contraband into the jail and possessing drugs. The employee, Natalie Willis, had worked in the jail’s kitchen.

The County Commission earlier this month approved spending $2.1 million to raise the pay for guards. The jail is short-staffed by 42%, forcing mandatory overtime that has hurt morale and fueled attrition.