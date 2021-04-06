Lime-sized hail, tornadoes possible in Kansas as NWS issues severe thunderstorm watch

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Kansas and Nebraska through 11 p.m. Tuesday. (April 6, 2021) NWS Wichita

Hail stones the size of limes could fall in some areas of Kansas as during Tuesday night storms.

The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm watch valid for parts of Kansas and Nebraska through 11 p.m. Tuesday. The watch includes 22 counties in central and western Kansas, all west of I-135. Hutchinson, Hays and Dodge City are among the towns that could be hit by storms capable of tornadoes, hail the size of limes and wind speeds up to 70 mph.

In Wichita, the NWS forecasts calls for a 70% chance of precipitation overnight. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wind gusts could be as high as 36 mph with a low temperature around 48 degrees.

Wednesday is wet and windy, with a 60% chance of rain, wind gusts up to 36 mph and a high temperature near 51 degrees. Wednesday night as a 40% chance of rain, mainly before 10 pm.

The rest of the week is predicted to be mostly sunny.