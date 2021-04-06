Home intruder hits man with a van while fleeing home, Wichita police say

Wichita police are investigating after a home intruder driving a van hit a man early Tuesday morning.

Police were called at around 6:40 a.m. to an aggravated battery report at a home in the 400 block of North Glenn, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release. They found an injured 29-year-old man, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“The investigation revealed that the victim woke up to a 50-year-old male acquaintance inside his home without permission,” Davidson said. “The victim encountered the suspect, and the suspect fled out of the home and began to leave in his Honda Odyssey Van.

“As the suspect was leaving, he struck the victim with his vehicle and then fled.”

The investigation is ongoing into the vehicle versus pedestrian crash, and police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.