Kansas thunderstorms could bring quarter-sized hail, 60 mph wind, rain Tuesday night

The National Weather Service predicts storms Tuesday night in Kansas could bring rain, hail and wind to the Wichita area. NWS Wichita

Meteorologists are predicting rain and potentially severe weather Tuesday night and Wednesday across much of the Wichita region.

“Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night, mainly across south central Kansas and Flint Hills,” the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook. “The main threat will be nickel to quarter size hail. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph will also be possible, mainly closer to the Oklahoma border.”

The stormy weather is expected to continue Wednesday morning and into early afternoon for parts of the NWS Wichita service area. Locally heavy rainfall may cause minor lowland flooding.

Wednesday night rain may mix with a wet snow across central Kansas, but little to no snow accumulation is expected, weather service forecasters predict.

In Wichita, the NWS forecast, current as of Monday afternoon, calls for a 90% chance of precipitation Tuesday night, mainly after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Some of the storms could be severe. Daytime Wednesday has a 70% chance of precipitation while Wednesday night has a 50% chance.

The city’s overnight low is expected to be around 46 degrees before warming up to a high near 55 degrees on Wednesday and cooling off that night to near freezing with a low of about 35 degrees. The strongest wind gusts are expected Wednesday night, blowing as high as 36 mph.

No additional rain is in the forecast until Sunday night and Monday.