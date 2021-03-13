How much rain has fallen so far and what else is forecasted today in the Wichita area

Parts of Kansas saw more than 3 inches of rain in a 24-hour period that ended Saturday morning. More rain and even hail are possible Saturday afternoon and night in the Wichita area. National Weather Service

Parts of Kansas saw more than 3 inches of rain in a 24-hour period that ended Saturday morning, but up to a few more inches of rain and even hail are expected in the Wichita area on Saturday afternoon and night, according to the National Weather Service in Wichita.

A tweet sent out by the Wichita office Saturday morning showed rainfall amounts in 13 locations during a 24-hour period that ended between 7-8 a.m. Saturday. The locations are all in central, south-central and southeast Kansas. Humboldt in Allen County had the most on the list, with 3.44 inches. Three miles north, northeast of Wichita saw just over 2 inches.

Rainfall at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower airport amounted to 1.2 inches from Friday through Saturday morning.

Storms throughout Friday brought rain, hail and winds that snapped power poles in the Wichita area.

Parts of central, south-central and southeast Kansas could see between 1-3 inches more of rain as well as hail on Saturday afternoon and night, the NWS reported.

“In addition, a few strong to marginally severe storms will be possible for late this afternoon and tonight, mainly across central and south central Kansas,” the NWS reported. “The stronger storms will be capable of producing hail up to the size of quarters, and winds of 40 to 60 mph.”

The rainfall raises concerns for flooding.

Neosho, Allen and Woodson counties are all under a flood warning through 1 p.m. Sunday. A flood watch is in effect through Sunday afternoon for parts of central, south-central and southeast Kansas, including Sedgwick County and its contiguous counties.

Storms will continue to move slowly east across the area Sunday morning.

“A few strong storms could redevelop Sunday afternoon mainly for locations along and north of a Salina to Hillsboro, to Eureka line,” the NWS says. “Another weather system could bring more rain chances to the region for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night. Colder air could change the precipitation over to a rain snow mix across central Kansas Wednesday night.”

