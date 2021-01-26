Up to 2 inches of snow in latest Wichita forecast, NWS issues winter weather advisory

Wichitans could wake up to 2 inches of snow on the ground Wednesday morning, potentially making for a hazardous commute.

The National Weather Service office in Wichita has issued a winter weather advisory, predicting 1-2 inches of snow in portions of the region — with some areas receiving up to 3 inches. The NWS advisory, which lasts from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, covers McPherson, Marion, Chase, Reno, Harvey, Butler, Greenwood, Kingman and Sedgwick counties.

Snowfall rates may be as high as half an inch an hour.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” weather service forecasters wrote. “The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute today and the morning commute Wednesday.”

Despite the forecast, students should not expect a snow day.

Wichita Public Schools said Tuesday afternoon that “due to the potential for inclement weather tomorrow, we’ll be encouraging all onsite students to take their technology devices home at day’s end.” District officials have determined “there will be no school closings due to snow for the 2020-21 school year” in USD 259 due to the shortened academic calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesdays are already scheduled to be remote learning days for middle and high school students on the hybrid in-person and online schedule.

The NWS forecast for Wichita predicted 1-2 inches of new snow accumulation overnight, with an 80% chance of precipitation. Most of the snowfall is expected before 1 a.m. The low temperature will be around 21 degrees, with winds of up to 10 mph.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny, but a high temperature at around 30 degrees means snow on untreated surfaces might not melt until Thursday, which has a predicted high of 43 degrees.

The Wichita forecast was current as of Tuesday afternoon, and the advisory was issued Tuesday morning.

With snow in the forecast, city snowplows started treating roadways Monday night after that day’s rainfall threatened to freeze.

“Today’s rain endured longer than expected, and with temps expected to reach freezing, responders will begin treating primary emergency route bridges,” city officials said Monday afternoon in a tweet.

The NWS rain gauge near Eisenhower National Airport recorded 1.24 inches, more than doubling a 123-year-old record. The previous mark was 0.58 inches set on Jan. 25, 1898.

“Receiving a daily precipitation amount of at least one inch is rare for January across this art of the country,” NWS Wichita said Tuesday in a tweet. “Wichita’s 1.24 inches Monday was only the 12th time since 1889.”

Monday’s storm hit harder in northern Kansas. Local storm reports from the weather service showed 12 inches of snow near Webber, 10 inches in Courtland, 9 inches in Beloit and Jewell, and several other towns with more than half a foot of snow.