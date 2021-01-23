Kansans could see up to a foot of snow. Here’s what to expect in the Wichita area

Snowfall is predicted to descend on the Wichita area between Sunday night and Monday night, but the brunt of the storm isn’t expected to hit Wichita, according to the National Weather Service.

The Wichita area is expected to see less than an inch of snowfall starting after midnight on Monday and going until 6 p.m. that day, according to NWS meteorologist Jeff Johnson. Commuters on Monday could see some snow or slushy conditions, he said.

“Further east, mainly rain is expected along and east of the Kansas Turnpike,” according to an NWS Hazardous Weather report.

The weather system is moving from the southwest of Kansas and headed northeast, he said. More snow is expected along the oblique route as it moves from Great Bend to northeast of Manhattan.

Here are some of the expected snowfall totals in Kansas from 11 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday:

Hutchinson, 2-3 inches

Great Bend, 3-4 inches

Salina, 4-6 inches

Topeka, 3-4 inches

Manhattan, 6-8 inches

Just northeast of Manhattan can see between 8-12 inches of snow.