Wichita breaks 108-year-old record low, one of three set in Kansas

Wichita broke a 108-year-old, record-low temperature Tuesday morning.

Kansas saw three record-lows for Nov. 12.

Wichita and Salina both broke records that were set in 1911. Russell’s previous record was set in 1986.

The Wichita office of the National Weather Service reported 8 degrees from the Wichita Eisenhower National Airport at 6:53 a.m. The previous record was 9 degrees. This is the second time in less than a month that Wichita broke a 100-plus year record. On Oct. 30, Wichita had 0.4 inches of snow, which broke the 0.3 inches set in 1905.

Of the three records for Nov. 12, Salina beat its previous record by the largest margin — a 5-degree difference. Salina saw 3 degrees during the first few hours of the day.

Record lows were set across portions of the region this morning, some dating back to 108 years ago. #kswx pic.twitter.com/o5MvgiEL1B — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) November 12, 2019

Temperatures at the Russell Municipal Airport also hit 3 degrees at 5:53 a.m. The previous record was 6 degrees. On Monday, Russell tied a 1986 record-low of 7 degrees.