Snow in Wichita just broke a 114-year-old record from the National Weather Service

Wednesday’s snowfall in Wichita broke a 114-year-old record with the National Weather Service.

The weather service’s Wichita office said in a tweet at around 8:15 p.m. that 0.4 inches of snow had been recorded so far at Eisenhower National Airport. That broke the old record of 0.3 inches of snow set on Oct. 30, 1905.

The Wichita Fire Department said in a tweet that the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan, also known as EARP, has been put into effect as several crashes have been reported in the city. Firefighters advised that bridges were icing over.

“If you are involved in a non-injury accident, exchange information with the other driver involved and you can fill out an accident report at the nearest Quik Trip, Kwik Shop, online at wichitapolice.com, on the WPD APP, or at any police station,” the Wichita Police Department said of EARP.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A record daily snowfall of 0.4 inches was observed at Wichita Eisenhower today. This breaks the old record daily snowfall of 0.3 set in 1905. #kswx — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) October 31, 2019 Emergency Accident Reporting Plan (EARP) is in effect. If you’re involved in a non-injury accident, exchange info w/ the other driver and fill out an accident report @ the nearest Quik Trip, Kwik Shop, online at https://t.co/w0s7Fi4pz5, on the WPD APP, or at any police station. pic.twitter.com/RqQROK6edZ — City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) October 31, 2019