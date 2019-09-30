Wichita area included in flash flood watch as NWS predicts up to 2 inches of rain

Aerial views of the widespread flooding in south-central Kansas Drone video of floodwaters in Sumner, Cowley and Butler counties. (May 8, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Drone video of floodwaters in Sumner, Cowley and Butler counties. (May 8, 2019)

The National Weather Service is predicting up to 2 inches of rain — with locally higher amounts — will fall across a widespread area of central Kansas this week.

Meteorologists with the Wichita office of the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook that penny-sized hail and winds of up to 55 mph are expected to accompany heavy rain, which is predicted to cause flooding. River flooding may be “significant” in many areas.

“Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely from Tuesday through the weekend,” forecasters wrote in the outlook, which was issued Monday afternoon. “There is an increased risk of heavy rain and flooding starting Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday night.”

The weather service issued a flash flood watch for Tuesday night to Wednesday night for Chase, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Marion, McPherson, Reno and Sedgwick counties. The watch means weather conditions may develop that could lead to dangerous flash flooding.

“Rapid rises of rivers, streams, and low water crossings could occur,” the NWS warned in the flash flood watch. “Urbanized and poor drainage areas could be particularly impacted by floodwaters. Roadways could become flooded.”

In Wichita, the NWS forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of precipitation on Tuesday and a 60 percent chance on Wednesday. The chance for rain Thursday night through Sunday is between 20 and 40 percent.

