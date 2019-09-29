Struck by lightning, Wichita area runner dies as he approached finish of 50K trail race

The difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

A Wichita area distance runner died after he was struck by lightning as he approached the finish of a 50K race on Saturday.

“Thomas Stanley tragically passed away when he was struck by lightning, just as he was approaching his 50K finish yesterday afternoon,” race organizers of the FlatRock 50K and 25K wrote in a Facebook post. “Thomas’ family says that the chances of being killed by a lightning strike are about one in a million, and Thomas was truly a one-in-a-million guy. Our deepest condolences to Thomas’ family and all who knew this wonderful man.”

The trail race was held at Elk City State Park in near Independence in Montgomery County. Fifty kilometers is about 31 miles, making the race more than 4 miles longer than a marathon.

Race results show Stanley is 33 years old and from Andover.

“Though he unfortunately was not able to cross the finish line, he did complete a 50K in distance and is recognized as a finisher,” race organizers wrote on Facebook.

Stanley was the director of business initiatives at the Kansas Leadership Center, according to his staff biography. He was a 2008 graduate of Wichita State University.

“His passion is centered around building leadership capacity within faith communities,” the staff bio states. “For fun, he runs endlessly to train for his next race and enjoys spending time with his wife, Ashley, their daughters, Charlotte and Claire, and son Peter.”