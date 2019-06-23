Winds up to 111 mph damaged Derby. NWS surveying whether storm spawned a tornado

Wichita police remind drivers to be safe during storms Wichita, KS, police Officer Paul Cruz reminds drivers to be safe when traveling in storm weather. (June 18, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita, KS, police Officer Paul Cruz reminds drivers to be safe when traveling in storm weather. (June 18, 2019)

After strong winds of up to 111 mph caused damage in Derby early Sunday morning, the National Weather Service is surveying whether the storm spawned a tornado.

The Wichita office of the weather service said officials would be in Derby Sunday afternoon to conduct a damage survey for whether damage was caused by extreme straight line winds or a tornado.

A 111 mph wind gust with sustained winds of 76 mph was recorded at around 5:09 a.m. in the southeastern Sedgwick County town at a Weather Underground station, according to NWS local storm reports.

As of 10:30 a.m., Westar Energy reported 72 power outages affecting 2,820 customers in the immediate Derby area. In Wichita and the surrounding area, Westar reported over 200 outages affecting over 4,800 customers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Damage reports to the National Weather Service include tree limbs and power lines down across the area, a 2-foot diameter tree on a road in west Wichita, a fence blown down in Goddard, baseball-sized hail in the Hutchinson area and street flooding in Rose Hill. A tornado was reported to have touched down at around 3:37 a.m. about a mile south of Harper.

“Public Works and emergency crews are working to clear roadways and downed power lines at this time,” Derby officials said in a Facebook post. “Please check back for further updates this morning.”

Sedgwick County officials said in a tweet that emergency management is investigating a siren malfunction. Officials did not immediately respond to questions about the nature of the malfunction.

The weather service forecast for Wichita calls for a 30 percent chance of rain Sunday afternoon, mainly after 4 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Across the area, rain, hail, strong winds, flash flooding and tornadoes are possible.

Photos and videos of storms and damage can be submitted to The Eagle online at www.kansas.com/customer-service/submit-photo/.





This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.