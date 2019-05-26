Think this May is wet? It hasn’t broken the rainfall record - yet. But it’s close.

2018 was the fourth hottest year on record Earth's global surface temperatures in 2018 were the fourth warmest since 1880, according to independent analyses by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Earth's global surface temperatures in 2018 were the fourth warmest since 1880, according to independent analyses by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

If this month seems a little wetter than usual in Wichita, you’re right.

We haven’t hit the rainfall record — yet. But it’s close.

And there’s a good chance we could break it.

The National Weather Service tweeted Sunday that with the morning’s rainfall, this May is officially the second wettest on record. So far 11.96 inches of rain have fallen in Wichita at Eisenhower National Airport since May 1.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The record for the month of May, set in 2008, is 13.14 inches.

“We’re just an inch and a half away or so from breaking it,” National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Martin said in a phone interview Sunday afternoon.

What’s even more impressive, Martin said, is that if the rain continues as forecasted, this month could end up the city’s wettest of all time. That record was set in June of 1923, when 14.43 inches of rain fell on Wichita.

As of Sunday morning, Wichita was only 2.47 inches short of it, the National Weather Service tweeted.

“It’s going to be close. I think a lot of it is going to depend on how much rain we see tonight,” Martin said, adding that if Sunday night’s storms match Saturday’s “we would easily break the record.”





If Sunday night proves less wet, there’s another chance for rain Tuesday, he said.

But showers then could be scattered, meaning they might miss the airport, where rainfall is measured for record-keeping.

Usually Wichita gets about 4 1/2 inches of rain in May, Martin said.

For those wondering, this morning's rainfall put Wichita at the 2nd wettest May on record. We currently stand at 11.96". The record is 13.14" (set in 2008). #kswx — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) May 26, 2019