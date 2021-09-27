Oakley man, 53, killed in head-on collision with truck on U.S. Highway 83, KHP says

. Wichita Eagle file photo

A 53-year-old Oakley man died Sunday after his Ford F150 crashed head-on with another vehicle in Logan County.

Robert E. Long was driving the truck northbound on U.S. Highway 83 when he “exited the road to the right and entered the east ditch” around 8:35 p.m., according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report. Long then got back onto the road, crossed the center line and hit a Ford F250 truck head on, authorities say.

Long died after the collision, the Kansas Highway Patrol said. The 20-year-old Colorado man driving the F-250 was hospitalized with possible serious injuries.

The crash happened about a half mile south of Oakley.