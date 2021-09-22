Man guilty of involuntary manslaughter while DUI in crash that killed Wichita radio DJ

Wichita police have arrested 43-year-old Ray Watkins of Wichita on a charge of second-degree murder in an accident that killed well-known radio DJ Don Hall.

A Sedgwick County jury on Wednesday convicted a Wichita man of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence in the 2020 traffic death of local radio personality Don Hall.

Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes before handing down the guilty verdict against Ray Watkins, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, Dan Dillon, confirmed. The judge revoked Watkins’ bond after the decision, Dillon said.

Hall died around 4:30 a.m. on April 29, 2020, after his car collided with Watkins’ vehicle at the intersection of Kellogg and Rock. Police found two empty liquor bottles in Watkins’ car during their investigation, and his blood alcohol level tested at more than two and a half times the legal limit to drive in Kansas within three hours of the crash, according to statements given in court. He also had marijuana in his system, prosecutors said in court.

Watkins will be sentenced Oct. 29. His trial started Monday.

